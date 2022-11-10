Thursday, November 10, 2022
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya to donate her kidney to the out-on-bail leader

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been suffering from a variety of health issues, was advised to have a kidney transplant.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya steps up to offer her father a fresh life, decides to donate kidney
Rohini Acharya with father Lalu Prasad Yadav (Source- India.com)
8

On Thursday, Rohini Acharya, daughter of ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav decided to give her father a new lease of life. Acharya, who is based in Singapore, has decided to donate one of her kidneys to her father.

Lalu Prasad Yadav (74) returned from Singapore last month after getting treated for renal ailments.  The RJD president, who has been suffering from a variety of health issues, was advised to have a kidney transplant. According to the reports, Rohini Acharya has stepped in to offer her father a fresh lease of life.

Yadav, who is now in Delhi, is out on bail. He was imprisoned for his role in fodder crimes and has been hospitalized several times in Delhi and Ranchi. While Acharya has offered to donate a kidney to her father, the location and timing of the kidney transplant surgery remain unknown.

However, doctors at AIIMS, where the RJD leader was previously treated, claimed they are unaware of the situation. One of the doctors however revealed that if the surgery happens in another country, no approval from AIIMS would be required.

Rohini Acharya is the second daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav. She stays in Singapore and is married to Samaresh Singh, a US-based software engineer, since 2002. She is politically aware and keeps on commenting upon the political issues of India, especially Bihar. Rohini Acharya’s wedding in 2002 drew attention as reports emerged that Rabri Devi’s brother Subhash Yadav had forcibly picked up over 50 new automobiles from dealerships to ferry guests to the wedding location.

