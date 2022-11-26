On the occasion of Constitution Day (November 26), Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said that according to the wishes of PM Modi, legal content would be translated into the country’s regional languages. For this, the Bar Council of India (BCI) in collaboration with the ministry has formed a committee headed by former CJI SA Bobde. The committee, headed by Justice Bobde, will translate legal content into regional languages and create a common legal vocabulary for all Indian languages.

Legislative Dept has prepared a glossary of 65,000 legal terms.We plan to digitise&make it available to public in searchable format.Effort will be made to collect legal glossaries published in regional languages, digitise&make it available to public in searchable format: K Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju added, “PM Modi has said on several occasions that local languages should be encouraged in courts so that the confidence of the common people in the judicial system of the country increases and they feel connected to it. The Bobde Committee will prepare a common foundational legal vocabulary of all Indian languages to translate legal content into regional languages as a first step. It will list words and phrases frequently used in different branches of law.”

PM Modi, on multiple occasions, has highlighted the need to encourage local languages in courts to increase the confidence of the common men of our country in the judicial system and to make them feel connected too: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on #ConstitutionDay2022

Constituting the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti under the chairmanship of former CJI SA Bobde to bring all the legal glossary into various Indic languages is seen as a step in the direction of the goals of decolonization described by PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech this year. It is notable that according to article 348(1) of the Constitution of India it is mandatory to do all proceedings in the Supreme Court and in every High Court shall be in the English language until Parliament by law otherwise provides.