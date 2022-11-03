On Wednesday, November 2, a student named Shivansh Jain was allegedly punished by his teachers namely Justin sir and Jasmeena Khatun for chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan after the school assembly. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Christ Senior Secondary School in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident, however, only came to light on Thursday after the family members and a few social organisations staged a protest in front of the school campus.

News agency ANI shared a snippet where parents and members of social outfits gathered outside the Christ Senior Secondary School in Guna earlier today and recited the Hanuman Chalisa to protest against the punishment meted out by the school teachers.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: People gathered outside Christ Senior Secondary School in Guna earlier today in protest and chanted bhajans, a day after one student was allegedly punished for chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ after the national anthem in the school assembly. pic.twitter.com/sZDIKiISdH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 3, 2022

The victim student Shivansh Jain reportedly told the media what transpired in the school on Wednesday, “After the national anthem I raised a slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, in the meantime, Justin sir came, he asked me to come out of the line and said, what are you saying, go to the Father. After that, my Hindi teacher came and asked me to meet the class teacher. When I met the class teacher, she said that I should raise it at home”.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: People gathered outside Christ Senior Secondary School in Guna earlier today in protest and chanted bhajans, a day after one student was allegedly punished for chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ after the national anthem in the school assembly. pic.twitter.com/sZDIKiISdH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 3, 2022

“After that, I reached the classroom. One of my classmates has been chosen as vice-captain of the red house so my class teacher, Jasmeena Khatun said that one boy is making the class proud and I am tarnishing the class’s name. After that, ma’am made me sit on the ground for the next four periods,” he added.

The mother of the traumatised child told the media, “He came back home and locked himself in a room. He did not eat food and started crying. After that, he narrated the entire story, following which I told the entire incident to his father.”

The principal of the school, meanwhile, has refuted the allegation. Father Thomas defended his school teacher’s actions by pinning the blame on the student. He claimed that the boy did not raise the slogan for patriotism, but more for entertainment. A disciplinary committee meeting will be arranged, and the issue will be resolved, he added.

A few parents and some organisations are protesting outside the school after a students was reportedly punished over chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. DEO has taken statements. FIR will be registered on the basis of complaints that are being given: Guna ADM Virendra Singh Baghel pic.twitter.com/RdY3cQYOec — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 3, 2022

Guna ADM Virendra Singh Baghel also responded to the incident. He said, “A few parents and some organisations are protesting outside the school after a student was reportedly punished over chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. DEO has taken statements. FIR will be registered on the basis of complaints that are being given.”

Following the uproar, the school administration released a circular stating that such instances will not be repeated in the future. ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will be chanted after the national anthem, it said.

Christian missionary school punishes students over Jai Shri Ram slogan, apologises after two days

In a similar incident that happened in March this year, two Hindu students were punished by the administration of a Christian missionary school for greeting each other with ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The incident took place at St.Mary’s school in the Vapi district of Gujarat.

The members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal reached the convent school and protested against the conduct of the convent school. Following that, St. Mary’s principal Savio Cathino and discipline Head Kalpesh Bhagat apologised to the parents of the two Hindu children.

OpIndia, in January this year, chronicled 19 such incidents in which Christian missionaries have toyed with Hindu children’s emotions and tormented, brainwashed, or forced them to convert or exploited them in some other way, while media, on its part, maintained a stoic silence.