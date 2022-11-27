26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Indian diaspora takes out demonstrations outside the Pakistan Embassy in the US and other parts of the world

On Sunday, November 26, the Indian diaspora in the United States staged a protest outside the Pakistan embassy against the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The demonstrators led similar protests in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Houston and Chicago as well as the Pakistan Community Centre in New Jersey.

United States | Indian Americans & South Asian Diaspora protested against the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack in front of the Pakistan Consulate in New York. Demonstrations also took place in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Houston, Chicago & Pakistan Community Centre in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/iuWRhnnvUe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

Indian diaspora in led protests outside Pakistan High Commission in London, the protest was joined by Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and the former Mayor of Jamshed town in Karachi, Pakistan and human rights activist Arif Aajakia. In the peaceful protests, slogans such as ‘Pakistan Sharam Karo’ and ‘Pakistan Doob Maro’ were also raised.

A group of Indians staged a protest in Belgium at an event organized at Schuman Roundabout in front of the European Commission in Brussels on Saturday marking the fourteenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks under the banner ‘Solidarity Against Terrorism’.

Indian demonstrators in Belgium. (Image: ANI)

Protests against the 26/11 attacks were held outside the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo. People gathered in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo also paid tribute to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks.

Demonstrators outside Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo. (Imag: ANI)

The Pakistani terrorists held Mumbai hostage for four days in one of India’s worst terror attacks, killing 166 and injuring 300 people.

The terror attacks on November 26 were carried out by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), whose chief, Hafiz Saeed, has been designated a global terrorist by the United Nations. Pakistan’s government and army instead of punishing the mastermind of the deadly attacks provides protection to him.

The attack

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists arrived in Mumbai via sea route. They attacked various locations in Mumbai’s southern parts, including Nariman House, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, and grand hotels such as Taj Palace and Trident. Apart from opening fire in public and brutally killing scores, they also planted a bomb inside a taxi and drove it into Mumbai’s suburbs. The attacks claimed the lives of 166 people, including foreign nationals. Ajmal Kasab was apprehended alive by Mumbai police from a vehicle on Marine Drive, while all nine of his other accomplices were neutralized in a 60-hour-long operation.

The conspiracy to establish ‘Hindu terrorism’

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria revealed in his book ‘Let Me Say It Now’ that terrorist Ajmal Kasab had an ID with a Hindu name on it during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The name on Kasab’s ID was “Samir Chaudhary.” Maria was on control room duty on the day ten Pakistani terrorists carried out the attacks in Mumbai.