Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA declares cash rewards for information on 4 absconding PFI members

Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA declares Rs 5 lakh reward for information on 4 PFI absconding accused
Image source- Udayavani.com
On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced cash rewards to anyone who would provide information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. The NIA said that the accused belonged to the now-banned Islamist terrorist organization named PFI and were absconding since the incident happened in July this year. NIA has announced Rs 5 lakh each for information on the two accused and Rs 2 lakh each for information on the two other accused, and therefore a total of Rs 14 lakh has been announced.

According to the reports, the accused PFI jihadis who are absconding in the case are identified as Mustafa Paijaru of Budu house in Bellare village of Sulya taluk (Rs. 5 lakhs cash reward), M.H. Tufail of Madikeri city, Kodagu district (Rs. 5 lakhs reward), M.R. Umar Farooq of Sullia (Rs 2 Lakh reward) and Abu Bakr Siddique alias Painter Siddique alias Gujari Siddique of Bellare village in Sullia (Rs. 2 lakhs reward).

The agency said that the accused went underground after committing the crime and have remained elusive despite an extensive search. It also said that anyone who obtains any information about the accused shall contact the office of the Superintendent of Police in Bengaluru. “The informant’s identity and personal information will be kept private”, the NIA stated.

On July 26, a Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified assailants. The killers came on a bike in Bellari, Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka, in the late evening and attacked Nettaru with sharp weapons. Nettaru, who ran a poultry business, was coming returning home when the attack happened. The assailants escaped after the attack. Nettaru was rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

However, two assailants identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare were arrested in July in the case. The case was then transferred to the NIA on July 29.

