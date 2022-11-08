Days after a 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead in Sector 22 in Palam Vihar area of Gurugram, the police arrested his wife Neetu and the alleged killer Mohammaddin in connection to the crime.

The deceased, identified as Dharmesh Yadav, was killed at his new under-construction building on October 30, 2022. According to the police, Neetu confessed to hatching the murder plot with her lover named Bablu Khan.

It must be mentioned that Dharmesh and Neetu were married for 20 years and also had two children. The woman reportedly gifted 650 grams of gold (worth around 37 lakhs) to her new-found lover to carry out the murder.

Neetu was the brainchild of the murder plot: Police

As per reports, Neetu masterminded the crime in order to marry Bablu, whom she met through a maid about 6-months ago, and was living with him in her husband’s house. She had hoped that all of Dharmesh’s property will be transferred to her name after his death.

She informed Bablu that the victim would be sleeping in his under-construction building in Sector-22 of Gurugram on October 29 night. In accordance with the plan, Bablu and his accomplice Mohammaddin reached the spot and killed Dharmesh.

The duo had reportedly removed their sim cards and concealed the number plate of their car to avoid getting caught. While the police have arrested Neetu and Mohammaddin, Bablu Khan is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

Sharing details about the case, ACP Preet Pal Sangwan informed, “She wanted to capture the entire property of the deceased Dharmesh Yadav (42), and then marry a man named Bablu Khan. It was Neetu who had passed on the location of her husband to Khan.”

“The murder was a fallout of the illicit relationship and Neetu’s greed for her husband’s property. The couple didn’t have a cordial relationship after marriage,” he emphasised.

Reportedly, it became clear from the circumstantial evidence that an insider was involved in the murder. Neetu was remanded to one day in custody while Mohammaddin was remanded to 3-days in custody by a local court on Monday (November 8). A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding Bablu.