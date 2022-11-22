Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeSportsQatar 2022: Two days into the World Cup, Indian fans still frustrated with JioCinema...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

Qatar 2022: Two days into the World Cup, Indian fans still frustrated with JioCinema streaming issues

Many football fans in India could not enjoy the game due to the problem of constant lag on JioCinema's live streaming.

OpIndia Staff
JioCinema
Image Source: Sportsmint media
15

The biggest sporting extravaganza in the world, the Football World Cup kicked off in Qatar on the 20th of November when the host nation faced off against Ecuador. In the opening game, Ecuador got the better of Qatar and beat them 2-0. However, many football fans in India could not enjoy the game due to the problem of constant lag on JioCinema’s live streaming. The problem persisted on the second day as well when 3 matches took place at football’s showpiece event.

The rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup in India are with Reliance Jio and they are streaming it via the JioCinema app, along with Sports 18 channel on TV. However, the first two days of the tournament left the fans frustrated as the live stream on the app kept getting stuck.

After the problems on the opening day, the JioCinema app even apologised for the inconvenience caused to fans due to the problems with the streaming.

However, the fan experience didn’t get any better on the second day with several fans still complaining about the streaming.

With several big matches coming up in the tournament, including the ones featuring fans’ favourites Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, and France, the load on the JioCinema servers is only going to increase during the next month. Unless they get their act together quickly, this may end up becoming on frustrating World Cup for Indian football fans.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJio Cinema World Cup
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
601,221FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com