After Mamaearth rationalised the controversial remarks by actor Richa Chadha against the Indian Army, the cosmetic brand has rushed now to defence explaining that the comment it made was poorly drafted.

In a regret following the controversy, Mamaearth took to Twitter and wrote, “Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company that respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise.”

Also, its founder and Chief Executive Officer Ghazal Alagh tendered an apology saying that a mistake by a team member ‘unintentionally hurt’ a lot of people. Quoting the tweet by the brand’s official handle, she wrote, “Ek Team Member Ke Galat Comment Ki Wajah Se We Have Unintentionally Hurt A Lot Of People, Truly Sorry For It. Aise Kisi Vichaar Ko Jo India Ya Army Ke Against Ho Hum Support Nai Karte. We Are A Company Run Entirely By Proud Indians.”

Ek team member ke galat comment ki wajah se we have unintentionally hurt a lot of people, truly sorry for it. Aise kisi vichaar ko jo India ya army ke against ho hum support nai karte. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians. https://t.co/bdMJdTgaky pic.twitter.com/njGgoOOuyy — Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) November 25, 2022

On Thursday (November 24), social media users called for a boycott of the cosmetic company ‘Mamaearth’ after it attempted to justify Richa Chadha’s anti-army post. The actress sparked outrage on Wednesday (November 23) when she insulted the 20 soldiers killed in combat during the Galwan Valley conflict with the Chinese Army in 2020.

Furious netizens confronted ‘Mamaeath’ about its connection to Richa Chadha and if it supported her message. Instead of avoiding the controversy, Mamaearth put itself in the crosshairs.

“Hey! Brand Mamaearth too does not support anyone mocking our Bravehearts. The words ‘Galwan says hi’ are not conclusive and we interpret as a recall of the upperhand Indian army had in such a tough terrain and even being outnumbered at the standoff,” it tweeted in support of Richa Chadha.

The remark enraged netizens, who called for a total boycott of the company in response to its ‘endorsement’ of the actress’ statement. The cosmetic brand later tried to undo the damage by putting out a clarification. “Brand Mamaearth does not support or subscribe to any offensive views or disparaging comments against our country or army. #saluteindianarmy,” it stated in a subsequent tweet.

The company’s co-founder, Varun Alagh, clarified that Richa Chadha is not the brand ambassador of Mamaearth. “Hum Kattar desh premi hai, shuddh made in India for India and will always support our country’s troops. Apologies if this was misunderstood, getting it corrected,” he said.