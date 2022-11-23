Bollywood actress Richa Chadha took to Twitter on Wednesday, 23rd November 2022, to mock the Indian Army. In response to a statement from the Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command of the Indian Army that they are prepared to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if the government issues such an order, Richa Chadha mocked the Indian Army with a Galwan taunt.

It is notable that back in June 2020, Indian soldiers had a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Several Chinese soldiers also died in the clash that lasted for hours but China never disclosed the exact number of soldiers it lost in the fight.

Since that clash that cost severe loss of lives on both sides, there has been a tense ceasefire in Ladakh theatre between the two Asian giants, even though both countries have close to 60,000 soldiers each and advanced weapons deployed in the area.

However, it was very strange to see Richa Chadha use that incident, where Indian soldiers fought with the Chinese army without any weapons, and managed to push them back, to mock them. Bollywood celebrities have never been known for their general knowledge or their common sense, but even then, Richa Chadha has presented herself as especially stupid in this case, not to mention insensitive as well towards the families of the 20 soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan.

As for the Indian Army’s response on PoK, it is a standard response to idiotic questions by Indian journalists. When asked if they can take back PoK, this is the only response that the Army can give, it doesn’t mean they are invading Pakistan tomorrow, and we definitely don’t want the Army to say they can not take back PoK.

However, Richa Chadha implying the Indian Army can not do anything about PoK and mocking the Indian Army because they lost 20 men in Galwan is very strange.