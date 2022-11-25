Friday, November 25, 2022
Netizens slam cosmetic brand Mamaearth for defending anti-Army tweet of actress Richa Chadha, Congress leader tries to rescue Chadha too

OpIndia Staff
Netizens slam cosmetic brand Mama Earth for 'rationalising' anti-Army tweet of actress Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha and her partner Ali Fazal in 'Mamaearth' ad
9

On Thursday (November 24), social media users called for a boycott of the cosmetic brand ‘Mamaearth’ after it tried to rationalise the anti-army tweet of Richa Chadha.

The actress stirred the hornet’s nest on Wednesday (November 23) after she mocked the 20 soldiers, who were killed in action during the Galwan Valley clash of 2020 with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Angry netizens had questioned ‘Mamaeath’ over its association with Richa Chadha and asked whether it endorsed her tweet. It must be mentioned that the actress was seen promoting the product of the brand in an Instagram post on October 3 this year.

Instead of distancing itself from the controversy, Mamaearth put itself in the line of fire. Social media users accused the cosmetic brand of desperately trying to rationalise and justify the now-deleted tweet of Richa Chadha.

“Hey! Brand Mamaearth too does not support anyone mocking our Bravehearts. The words ‘Galwan says hi’ are not conclusive and we interpret as a recall of the upperhand Indian army had in such a tough terrain and even being outnumbered at the standoff,” it tweeted in support of Richa Chadha.

The tweet further drew the ire of netizens, who then called for a complete boycott of the brand over its ‘endorsement’ of the actress’ tweet. “Mamaearth will be brought to earth if it dare speaks the anti-national language!” wrote one Twitter user.

Popular Twitter user ‘The Hawk eye’ said, “At time silence is better than pretending to be over smart! If Mama Earth think Richa Chaddha’s tweet was recall of bravery of our armed forces than why she deleted & apologised?”

Another user suggested that the cosmetic brand put itself in the line of fire, albeit unnecessarily.

Another user said that Mamaearth would be questioning Richa Chadha for putting it in the midst of a Twitter boycott campaign.

“I am throwing all products I am using of Mamaearth if they are unable to find any offense in that tweet. Then here we are with our reply,” another user vowed.

Aftermath of the Boycott Campaign

The cosmetic brand later tried to undo the damage by putting out a clarification. “Brand Mamaearth does not support or subscribe to any offensive views or disparaging comments against our country or army. #saluteindianarmy,” it said.

The company’s co-founder, Varun Alagh, clarified that Richa Chadha is not the brand ambassador of Mamaearth. “Hum Kattar desh premi hai, shuddh made in India for india and will always support our country’s troops. Apologies if this was misunderstood, getting it corrected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Nagma Morarji had come out in support of the controversial tweet of Richa Chadha. This is despite the fact that the actress had apologised and deleted her tweet. interestingly, Morarji has a Twitter DP with Rahul Gandhi.

In June 2020, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to twist Prime Minister Modi’s statement on the Ladakh standoff and deliberately misled everyone on the Galwan Valley issue.

Using a screenshot where Prime Minister Modi had assured Indians that the Chinese did not manage to to intrude in our territory and grab any land, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of ‘surrendering Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

He cast aspersions that the Galwan Valley, which is part of Indian territory and where Indian soldiers were martyred fighting the PLA, was ‘surrendered to China.

