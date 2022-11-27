Sunday, November 27, 2022
Luxury in Tihar: Unidentified men seen cleaning the prison cell of Satyendar Jain, preparing his bed, watch video

Earlier video had emerged where Jain was taking a massage from a man who is in jail on allegations of child rape.

OpIndia Staff
Tihar: CCTV footage show men cleaning cell of Satyendar Jain
Screengrab of the CCTV footage
6

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain is under the spotlight over the special treatment meted out to him in Tihar Jail. Much to the embarrassment of the party, several CCTV videos have surfaced on social media showing Jain’s luxurious experience in his prison cell despite the party’s denials of special treatment.

In a new CCTV footage, unidentified individuals were seen cleaning the room of the AAP Minister. A man, dressed in black, was spotted sweeping the floor with a wet rag while another man was seen arranging the pillows on the bed.

Satyendar Jain was also seen interacting with the now-suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar while he lay comfortably on his bed. He was also spotted talking with 4-5 unidentified men.

While reacting strongly to the development, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, “After Tihar’s AAP Ka Darbar now Room service in Tihar! 8-10 people providing housekeeping & VVIP services to Satyendra Jain who also enjoyed maalish by child rapist , TV, mineral water, fruits, dry fruits, Nawabi meal, personal visit by jail superintendent! What is going on?”

On November 19, a video went viral on social media showing VIP treatment being meted out to Jain. Jain was seen receiving foot and head massages. In a bizarre defence of Jain getting a foot massage, Manish Sisodia claimed that Jain was taking physiotherapy for a ‘spine injury.’ 

Later on, it was revealed that the masseur of jailed Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain whose videos of getting massages went viral has been identified as one rape accused named Rinku, and not a physiotherapist.

The masseur providing massage to Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He’s a prisoner in a rape case, charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act & 376, 506 & 509 of IPC.

Searched termssatyendar jain
