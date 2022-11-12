On Friday, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his crew were stopped by the Customs Department at Mumbai airport for about an hour and were questioned about the expensive watches that he had brought from the UAE. The Customs officials scanned his bags in which he carried expensive watches worth around Rs 18 lakh. Khan was further asked to pay a tax of Rs 6.87 lakhs for those watches.

According to the reports, along with Shah Rukh, his crew including his manager Pooja Dadlani, bodyguard Ravi, and some others were also stopped at the airport as they returned from the United Arab Emirates to Mumbai in a private chartered plane VTR-SG. Khan had been to the UAE to attend an event.

The expensive watches found by the Customs officials from Khan’s bag were from international brands namely Espirit and Babun, and Apple series watches. The exact cost of these watches amounted to Rs 17,56,500. Empty Rolex watch boxes were also discovered within his luggage.

After approximately an hour of questioning, Shah Rukh and Pooja were permitted to leave the airport, but the actor’s bodyguard Ravi and the rest of the crew had to stay at the airport to finish the formalities. The rest of the Khan’s crew was permitted to leave at 8 on Saturday morning only after his bodyguard Ravi deposited tax of Rs 6,87,000 using the actor’s credit card.

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to make a huge comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus. He has 3 big releases lined up, starting with Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. It is an action-packed entertainer whose trailer was launched on November 2, Khan’s birthday. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles, with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia playing significant parts.