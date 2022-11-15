During the investigation into the Shraddha murder case in Delhi, it was revealed the accused, Aftab Amin Poonawala, allegedly brought another woman to the rented apartment in Mehrauli, South Delhi, on a date while Shraddha Walker’s body parts were still stuffed in the newly brought fridge. As per Indian Express’s report, the Police said Aftab made the revelation during interrogation.

As per the report, Aftab installed the dating App Bumble shortly after the murder. On the dating app, he got in touch with another woman who was a psychologist by profession. Notably, Bumble is the same dating app where he got in touch with Shraddha for the first time in 2019, stated Indian Express while quoting sources.

The report further mentioned that the other woman whom Aftab got in touch with on the dating app had visited his house a couple of times in June and July. Shraddha’s body parts were still in the fridge and the kitchen while Aftab hosted the new woman at his flat.

Aftab did everything to ensure no one missed Shraddha

Reports suggest Aftab replied to messages Shraddha received on her phone after her death. He paid her credit card bills. He also logged into her social media accounts and messaged her friends to give the impression that she was alive.

Aftab and Shraddha moved to Delhi from Mumbai

As per reports, Aftab and Shraddha used to get into regular fights during their relationship in Mumbai. They suspected each other of cheating and often asked for GPS details and photographs of the surroundings. To make their relationship better, they planned a trip to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in April this year. After the trip, they had decided to Move to Delhi.

On May 15, they shifted to Delhi and rented a flat in South Delhi’s Mehrauli. Just three days after shifting to the new place, they again got into a fight again which ended in Shraddha’s death.

Additional DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said, “We suspect the woman was shouting or screaming during the fight, and the man tried to silence her by strangling and overpowering her. She died during the struggle.”

After killing Shraddha, Aftab chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored them in a newly brought fridge. He disposed of the body parts one at a time. As per the investigators, he soon got on with his life and joined a call centre for his job.