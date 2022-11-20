As the probe into the death of Shraddha Walkar continues, surprising evidence emerges revealing that accused Aftab and Shraddha were in a toxic relationship and that the latter was psychologically traumatized by the former. Aftab allegedly assaulted Shraddha Walkar for consuming non-vegetarian food, according to a new disclosure by Shraddha’s neighbour Poonam Bidlan.

“When she came to me, she was very much frightened. She was severely beaten by someone. Then I asked her what happened to her. I could see bruises all over her face. That day they fought over eating non-vegetarian. She told me that she lived in a live-in relationship and her boyfriend had beaten her severely,” the neighbour told reporters.

“She said that whenever her boyfriend got angry, he used to beat her and leave her alone. He used to come back the other day,” she further said. Poonam said that she used to tell Shraddha to not stay with Aftab and instead stay with her. The neighbour said that she also insisted Shraddha make a police complaint.

Poonam said that when Aftab assaulted Shraddha, his parents visited them and spoke to them. According to Poonam Bidlan, the relationship was very abusive as Aftab assaulted Shraddha almost on a regular basis.

OpIndia has reported on WhatsApp talks between Shraddha and her friends from 2020, in which the victim described the event wherein Aftab viciously assaulted her.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

The girl, a resident of Palghar was adamant about continuing her relationship with accused Aftab and shifted to Delhi with him. Three days after they shifted to Delhi, they engaged in a quarrel and Aftab happened to kill Shraddha. He confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her. They also fought over who would manage the domestic household expenses.

The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) have been registered. Further investigations into the case are underway.