Squid Game’s player 001, Oh il-nam, Korean actor O Yeong-Su charged with sexual misconduct, actor says he just held the girl’s hand

The actor denied all allegations levelled against him, confirming that he had just held the victim's hand to guide the way around the lake.

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su (Image Source: TOI)
On November 25, O Yeong-Su, the Korean actor who recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in the mega-hit Netflix dystopian thriller “Squid Game”, was charged with sexual misconduct by the 2nd Criminal Division of the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office. The actor was, however, released without detention in the 2017 case.

In 2017, the 78-year-old Korean actor was accused of touching a woman inappropriately. The actor has, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him.

According to media reports, the alleged victim first filed a complaint with the police against O Yeong-Su in December last year. However, the inquiry was closed in April without the actor being charged. Now, authorities have reopened the investigation “at the request of the victim”, reads media reports.

During an interrogation by authorities investigating the case, the Squid Game actor denied all allegations levelled against him, saying that he had just held the victim’s hand to guide her around the lake.

Variety quoted the actor’s statement to JTBC in the matter, the actor said, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

The blockbuster Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ has made O Yeong-Su famous not only in South Korea but all over the world. He has acted in more than 200 stage plays and films, such as Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring, and A Little Monk and Soul Guardians. Besides Squid Game, he also appeared in drama series like Chocolate, God of War, The Great Queen Seondeok, and Moon River.

His most popular act remains Squid Game, which released in September 2021. Among those who appeared in the show were Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Ji Ha, and Anupam Tripathi.

The show earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a series, a mini-series or television film. He also got an Emmy nomination for the same.

