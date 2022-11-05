Sudhir Suri, the slain Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader, had received a threat call from the United Kingdom (UK) the night before his murder, and his family continued to receive such calls, his son Manik Suri revealed on Saturday. The Hindu leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab on Friday (November 4). Following the incident, a pro-Khalistani group Justice League India claimed responsibility for the killing.

The caller, Manik Suri added, introduced himself as Amritpal Singh and stated his intention to send some men over. Manik added that the attack on his father was a “planned” one.

“There was a threat call the night before the incident. My father received a call from the UK. The caller introduced himself as Amritpal Singh and said he was sending some men and that his ‘deal is done’… It was planned, four bullets hit him,” Manik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

There was a threat call the night before the incident. My father received a call from the UK. The caller introduced himself as Amritpal Singh & said he was sending some men & his deal is done…It was planned,4 bullets hit him: Manik Suri,son of slain Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri pic.twitter.com/Tb3X3FslE2 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Deceased Sudhir Suri’s son also demanded martyrdom for his father and the suspension of negligent cops, among other things. He said that his family has refused to cremate Sudhir Suri’s body in case the government failed to announce him a martyr.

They also asked the government to ensure security for the family.

“We’re (Suri’s family) receiving threatening calls from outside. We’ve told the DGP and given it in writing too. We’re demanding the status of a martyr for my father, suspension of negligent officers and security and another accommodation for us. Won’t cremate him until our demands are met,” he added.

Notably, many eyewitnesses to the crime have spoken to the media, accusing the Punjab police of gross negligence in handling the incident of the attack on the Hindu leader. Rahul Sharma, the general secretary of Shiv Sena Taksali who was present there when the incident occurred, told Aaj Tak that when Suri was shot at with point blank range, two SHOs and an ACP were present at the site but they did nothing.

Republic TV also quoted an eyewitness as stating that multiple rounds were fired. “All the police were standing and watching. They ran away in front of them. All were watching and stunned,” he said.

Prior to this, OpIndia reported that a pro-Khalistani group named Justice League India claimed responsibility for the killing. Along with it, a video has emerged in which Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla is seen celebrating the execution of the Hindu leader while also warning those in Punjab who follow similar ideologies that they will be killed as well.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh, the prime suspect in the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, appeared in court on Saturday and was sentenced to seven days in police custody.