On November 6, Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu offered Rs 10 lakh for legal aid to the shooter Sandeep Singh accused of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s murder. Suri was shot multiple times in broad daylight on November 4 in presence of police in Amritsar.

Designated terror organisation SFJ’s Pannu released a video message and announced Rs 10 lakh as legal aid for Singh. He said, “I am here to talk on a serious matter related to Punjab. A Hindu extremist Sudhir Suri has been seeking genocide of Sikhs. A Sikh named Sandeep Singh has been accused of killing him. It is essential to say when a political person is shot dead, it is not terrorism. Sandeep Singh did not indulge in a terror attack. He has not done a bomb blast at an Amritsar bus stand. He fired five shots and all bullets hit Sudhir Suri, who demanded genocide of Sikhs.”

Pannu added, “It has been two days [since the incident took place] and the Hindu extremist community has come together. The Indian media is siding with them equating Khalistan to terrorism. Khalistan is possible with weapons as well as votes. Sikhs For Justice is standing with Bhai Sandeep Singh. Sikhs For Justice will provide legal support to Sandeep Singh. There have been talks in Punjab asking the community to rise. Today, when Bhai Sandeep Singh rose, no one of political views or religious views came forward to stand with him. We will provide Rs 10 lakh for legal support. We will stand with Bhai Sandeep Singh. We will stand with every Sikh who rises for Khalistan, who rises to separate Punjab from India and fight with the merciless government.”

SFJ is a designated terror organisation

Sikhs For Justice was formed in 2007 to create ‘Khalistan’, a separate homeland for Sikhs. In 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned the organisation under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Later, its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was also designated as a terrorist.

Pakistani link to Sudhir Suri’s murder

Following the brutal murder of Shiv Sena Taksali chief Sudhir Suri, pro-Khalistan Pakistani Gopal Singh Chawla released a video praising the killers and named Hindu leaders Amit Arora and Nishant Singh along with Kisan Congress leader Mand as the next targets. The police restricted Hindu leaders’ movement and asked them to stay at home. Security has been increased around the residents of Hindu leaders.

Murder of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri

On November 4, Shiv Sena Taksali leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in presence of police. Hindu leaders were protesting outside a temple in Amritsar when the attackers shot Suri from the crowd. One of the accused was detained by the police.