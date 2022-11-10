On November 9, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s counsel K Singh wrote to Delhi LG and urged him to transfer Sukesh and his wife to any other jail out of Delhi. In his letter, he alleged that Sukesh was assaulted by CRPF personnel inside the jail, resulting in severe injury to the genital area. He further added Sukesh was getting constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jail and Kailash Gehlot.

Singh said his client was assaulted by CRPF personnel on August 31 inside the jail, due to which he got a severe injury in his genital part. Sukesh was getting treated for the same at RML Hospital and GTB Hospital. The doctors have asked him to wear scrotal support to reduce the pain.

Furthermore, Singh alleged that following his complaints against Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, and Kailash Gehlot filed at LG’s office, he has been receiving threats. He added that Sukesh was being pressurised to withdraw the complaints and retract disclosure statements given to Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the investigation.

Singh said Sukesh’s wife, Leena Poulose, who is lodged in Jail No 16, Mandoli Jail, Delhi, was threatened and abused by the senior jail officials in connection to the complaints filed by Sukesh. She was allegedly being pressurised to convince Sukesh to withdraw the complaints.

He said, “We humbly request you to consider his compelling circumstances and transfer him & his wife from Delhi Jail to any other jail across the country (away from the control of DG, Delhi Prisons) to ensure the safety of their life & limbs in view of above said complaints, recent threats & assault made against him.”

It is notable that this is the second plea by the jailed conman for transfer to another prison. He was originally lodged in Tihar Jail, and after he had repeatedly applied for transfer alleging harassment, he was shifted to Mandoli jail in Delhi by the Supreme Court in August this year. But now he is again seeking transfer, this time to a jail outside Delhi.

Content of the request sent by Sukesh’s counsel

Singh said, “My client Mr. Sukesh Chandrashakaran, S/o V. Chandrasekaran is an under trial prisoner lodged in judicial custody in Mandoli Jail No.14, at Ward no.1, in FIR No. 208/2021 dated 07.08.2021, registered at: Police Station: Special Cell, New Delhi. his wife is also lodged in Jail No. 16, Mandoli Jail, Delhi in connection with the same FIR.

My client has received constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed before your good office against Aam Aadmi Party, Satyendra Jain, Arvind Kejriwal & Kailash Gehlot and also to retract from disclosure statements given to the EOW and ED during the investigation of the above said case. His wife is also being threatened and abused, by the senior jail officers in related to above said matter to convince her husband to withdraw the complaints etc.

Recently on 31.08.2022 he was assaulted by CRPF personnel inside jail, due to which he got severe injury in his genital part. His treatment is going on before RML Hospital and GTB Hospital. Doctors have advised him to wear scrotal support to reduce pain.

On behalf of our client we humbly request you to consider his compelling circumstances and transfer him & his wife from Delhi Jail to any other jail across the country (away from control of DG, Delhi Prisons) to ensure safety of their life & limbs in view of above said complaints, recent threats & assault made against him.

I am his counsel. He has handed over me his hand written request letter dated 07.11.2022, when I visited Mandoli jail to have legal meeting with him on 07.11.2022. upon his instruction, am placing it before you good office.”

Sukesh’s allegations against AAP

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has filed a complaint to the LG complaining against Kejriwal and his party, alleging they extorted money from him. In his complaint, he alleged to have paid Rs 10 crore for protection inside the jail and Rs 50 crore for party funds. He also alleged he was asked to raise funds for Punjab and Goa elections.

Arrest of Chandrasekhar

In 2017, Delhi Police arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar for the first time for allegedly duping AIADMK leader of Rs 2 crores on the pretext he would help the politician in retaining the two leaves symbol of the party. He had claimed he would do that by bribing the Election Commission officials. Since then, 34 cases have been filed against Chandrasekhar under charges of attempt to murder, cheating, extortion, bribing public officials and more. A special cell of Delhi Police is investigating jail and police officials for alleged involvement in his crimes.

On December 31, his lawyer issued a statement on behalf of Chandrasekhar denying all the charges. He claimed government agencies were targeting him. He called himself a corporate lobbyist and refused to identify himself as a conman.