A video of Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy assaulting a government officer has emerged on social media and it has sparked outrage. In the viral video, the TRS MLA from Gadwal is seen grabbing the collar of a regional co-ordinator for government Gurukul schools in Telangana.

వీళ్ళు టీఆర్ఎస్ ఎంఎల్ఏ లా లేక వీధి రౌడీలా! గద్వాల్ ఎంఎల్ఏ Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy ఒక పాఠశాల ప్రారంభోత్సవంలో ఒక విద్యాశాఖ అధికారి కాలర్ పట్టుకొని బూతులు తిడుతున్నరు, అధికూడా బహిరంగంగా మీడియా సాక్షిగా! కేసీఆర్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో టీఆర్ఎస్ అరాచక పాలనకు ఈ సంఘటన ఒక నిదర్శనం. pic.twitter.com/Bw5d11502Q — Vasu Ramagiri (@vasubjym) November 22, 2022

The TRS MLA was reportedly disgruntled over being invited late to the school’s inauguration, which was then inaugurated by the chairman of the Zilla Parishad. TRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy is seen in the video reportedly expressing his frustration with Zilla Parishad chairperson Sarita for holding the school’s inauguration ceremony in his absence. In the video, the TRS leader abruptly turns around and grabs the collar of the regional co-ordinator for government Gurukul schools.

Notably, the school was supposed to be inaugurated by the TRS MLA, however, it was reportedly inaugurated by the Zila Parishad chairman prior to the MLA’s arrival. This enraged the MLA who then grabbed the chairman by his collar.

Speaking on the incident, Jogulamba Gadwal Superintendent of Police, Ranjan Rathan Kumar, said, “We have not received a complaint yet. We have seen the viral video. If anybody files a complaint, we will initiate necessary action.”

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna demanded a public apology from the TRS MLA for his behaviour and urged the police to register a criminal case against him for publicly attacking a government official.

In a tweet written in Telugu, the BJP leader wrote, “The police should immediately register a criminal case against Gadwala MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy who publicly attacked the principal of a government Gurukul school. The attack on a government official is painful because of internal differences among TRS leaders.”

Recently, On November 18, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) alias Bharat Rashtra Samiti workers protested outside and vandalised the home of BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri, in Hyderabad. The attack occurred following Dharmapuri’s alleged remarks that the TRS MP and the daughter of TRS leader KCR Kalvakuntla Kavitha were unhappy with his father and wanted to join the Congress Party. He further alleged Kavitha had called Congress Party president Malikarjun Kharge for the same.

Reacting to his remarks, Kavitha issued a statement and clarified that she was not interested in joining another party. She urged everyone to check with Kharge if she had talked to him recently. She also came down heavily on Arvind, suggesting BJP was doing politics of “low standards”. She threatened Arvind to stop speaking about her and her family; otherwise, he would get beaten up with chappals (slippers) at Nizamabad’s crossroad.