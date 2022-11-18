Hyderabad: TRS workers attack and vandalise BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri’s house, KCR’s daughter threatens to hit him with slippers

On November 18, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) alias Bharat Rashtra Samiti workers protested outside and vandalised the home of Bharatiya Janata Party (MP), Arvind Dharmapuri, in Hyderabad. The attack occurred following Dharmapuri’s alleged remarks that the TRS MP and the daughter of TRS leader KCR Kalvakuntla Kavitha were unhappy with his father and wanted to join the Congress Party. He further alleged Kavitha had called Congress Party president Malikarjun Kharge for the same.

#WATCH | Telangana: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri’s residence in Hyderabad attacked and vandalised allegedly by TRS supporters. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MYokgY6HGr — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

Reacting to his remarks, Kavitha issued a statement and clarified that she was not interested in joining another party. She urged everyone to check with Kharge if she had talked to him recently. She also came down heavily on Arvind, suggesting BJP was doing politics of “low standards”. She threatened Arvind to stop speaking about her and her family; otherwise, he would get beaten up with chappals (slippers) at Nizamabad’s chowrasta (crossroad).

She said, “Arvind is like muck (khichad), he is a chichora, his name is also not worth mentioning, but unfortunately, BJP only has leaders with low political standards, those who have been stopping to new lows every single day. I always refrain from making personal comments, which is why I’m warning you: if you continue to speak rubbish about my family or me, you will be hit by chappals(slippers) at Nizamabad’s chowrastha,” she added.

‘They terrorised my mother’

Arvind shared photographs of the damage caused by TRS workers. He said, “TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother and created a ruckus.”

కెసిఆర్, KTR, K.కవిత ల ఆదేశాలపై హైదరాబాద్ లోని నా ఇంటిపై దాడి చేసిన TRS గుండాలు.



ఇంట్లో వస్తువులు పగలగొడుతూ, బీభత్సం సృష్టిస్తూ, మా అమ్మను బెదిరించారు!



TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house.



They terrorised my mother & created ruckus.@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LwtzZU4rfg — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) November 18, 2022

BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Strongly condemn the attack by TRS goons on Nizamabad MP Shri Dharmapuri Arvind garu’s residence. Spoke to him over the phone, more power to BJP MP. TRS lacks guts to face us democratically and so is engaging in physical attacks and bullying. Don’t assume BJP’s patience as our incompetence.”

BJP is not scared of attacks by TRS rowdies. Each @BJP4Telangana karyakarta will rise against the atrocities of the TRS regime and will not tolerate it if TRS goons cross the limits. Day is not far off when people will throw sticks & stones at TRS. pic.twitter.com/uPaXG1JhdG — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) November 18, 2022

He added, “BJP is not scared of attacks by TRS rowdies. Each BJP Telangana karyakarta will rise against the atrocities of the TRS regime and will not tolerate it if TRS goons cross the limits. Day is not far off when people will throw sticks & stones at TRS.”