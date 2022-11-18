Two years since the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, passed an ordinance prohibiting forced conversions, the administration has been working tirelessly to combat the rising threat of Muslim men impersonating Hindus in order to entice Hindu girls into relationships, a phenomenon known as ‘love jihad.’ According to media reports, a state government official has confirmed that over 507 accused have been detained and 291 cases have been registered under this Act in the last two years.

As per the available information, as many as 59 of the total 291 cases are concerned with the forced conversion of minors. The victims in 150 of a total of 291 cases in their statements have informed the court that they had been forced to convert.

Though the exact number was not known, the state official further informed that the majority of cases filed under this Act have been recorded in the Bareilly district.

The official also stated that a racket of the forceful conversion of disabled children was also exposed in the state.

It may be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had in November 2020 cleared the ordinance against forced conversions, which the Yogi Adityanath government has been mulling ever since the cases of the purported crime had been gaining its foothold in the state.

First conviction under UP’s anti-conversion law

The first case of conviction under the anti-conversion law of Uttar Pradesh was reported in September 2022, when a district court in Amroha sentenced a 26-year-old man named Afzal to 5 years imprisonment for the abduction of a 16-year-old girl. Besides the jail sentence, a fine of Rs 40000 had been imposed on the accused.

Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law

The anti-conversion law, which went into effect in Uttar Pradesh on November 27, 2020, provides for up to ten years in prison for anyone found guilty under the Illegal Conversion Act, depending on the gravity of the offence. Furthermore, the guilty may face fines ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000.

The conversion of minors and women from the SC/ST community is punishable by three to ten years in prison under the Act. Besides, there is a provision for imprisonment of one to five years with a minimum fine of Rs 15,000 for forced conversion.

The Act also includes a provision for imprisonment for 3 to 10 years and a fine of Rs 50000 for forced mass conversion.

Under this Act, any couple intending to marry inter-faith must notify the district magistrate two months in advance.