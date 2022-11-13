Sunday, November 13, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Rs 10,000 fine on pet owners in Noida if their dog attacks others causing injury, read details

The Noida Authority CEO announced on Twitter that it is mandatory to get pet dog/cat registration done by January 31, 2023. A fine will be imposed in case of failure of registration. Pet dogs must also be sterilized and vaccinated against rabies.

OpIndia Staff
On Saturday, the Noida authority approved safety guidelines for residential high-rises and set rules for pet registration which included fine for pet owners in case of injury cause by the dogs. According to the guidelines, keeping an unregistered dog in the city will now result in a Rs 2,000 fine. In case of injury caused by a dog bite, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed. The CEO of Noida Authority provided this information.

The meeting was held at the authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6. Arvind Kumar, the commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh infrastructure and industrial development department and chairman of the Noida authority, presided over the board meeting. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Noida Authority in a series of tweets written in Hindi, informed about the decisions taken in the meeting. 

“In today’s, @/Noida_authority 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for the Noida region,” the tweet read.

The Noida Authority CEO announced on Twitter that it is mandatory to get pet dog/cat registration done by January 31, 2023. A fine will be imposed in case of failure of registration. Pet dogs must also be sterilized and vaccinated against rabies.

In the case of a violation, a fine of Rs 2000 per month is imposed. The construction of a dog shelter for sick/aggressive street dogs with the consent of RWA/AOA/village residents, whose maintenance will be the duty of the concerned RWA/AOA, was announced in a tweet by Noida Authority.

It was also stated that the feeding location in the outdoor area will be marked as needed, and that food and drink arrangements will be made solely by the feeders / RWA / AOA.

The penalty will also be imposed if there are sanitation issues concerning the pet animals. The guidelines further mention the treatment of the person/animal will be the sole responsibility of the pet dog owner. 

Apart from formulating guidelines regarding stray animals, the board meeting also addressed and settled issues concerning the layout of the proposed sports city, which will include approximately two dozen real estate projects.

A revised master plan for the sports city project, which includes sports facilities as well as group housing on 300 acres of land in Sector 150 was also approved. 

