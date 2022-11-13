Sunday, November 13, 2022
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Rizwan, Shahrukh, and Imran steal Kaali idol, Sheshnag, and lamps from a Hindu temple, arrested

From the culprits, the Police recovered items stolen from the Hindu temple, including bells, a lamp (Diya) used for doing Aarti, and a Sheshnag idol.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Rizwan, Shahrukh and Imran stole the goddess Kaali from a Hindu temple, arrested
Image Source: Agra Police
12

In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district, police have arrested 3 persons, identified as Shahrukh, Rizwan Qureshi, and Imran on charges of theft inside a temple. From the culprits, the Police recovered items stolen from the Hindu temple, including a Maa Kaali idol, bells, a lamp (Diya) used for doing Aarti, and a Sheshnag idol. The incident reportedly took place on  November 9 and all three accused were arrested on Friday (November 12). One of the accused is said to be a member of the Minority Morcha of a political party.

The reported incident took place in the Lohamandi police station area.  Hemant Kumar Prajapati, a local resident filed the complaint following the theft in the temple. According to his complaint, on the morning of November 9th, the lock of the main gate of Shri Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Pul Chhinga Modi was found broken. According to Hemant, everything was scattered on the temple floor that morning. Tarun Sharma, a priest, is said to be present when they went inside and discovered that many of the temple’s articles had been stolen.

According to the complainant, the police were immediately notified about the incident. As per the complaint, the money in the donation box, Kaali Maa statue, bells and the lamp used for performing the aarti, the yellow metal Sheshnag idol, the lamp, the electric drum used for performing the aarti, two buckets, fans were all missing. In his complaint, Hemant Kumar demanded that the police take strict action against the unknown thieves.

The police registered a complaint against unknown thieves under Section 380 of the IPC based on Hemant’s complaint. After further investigation, the police identified Rizwan, Shahrukh, and Imran as the perpetrators of the crime. The majority of the items stolen from the temple were also recovered from them.

According to the police, additional legal action is being taken in accordance with the rules. According to reports, all three accused had planned to sell the goods stolen from the temple but were caught before they could do it.

