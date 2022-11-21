England had a comfortable first game of their World Cup campaign in Qatar as they dispatched Iran 6-2, and the 6th and last English goal saw an unusual celebration. Substitute Jack Grealish who scored that final goal did the celebrations that his young superfan asked him to do next time he scores a goal.

11 years old Finlay, who has cerebral palsy, had written to Manchester City star Grealish and told the midfielder that he was his hero. Grealish then surprised Finlay by turning up at a training session where he promised the youngster he would use his celebration the next time he scored a goal. Grealish lived up to that promise after netting the goal against Iran at the World Cup.

Jack Grealish made a promise to Manchester City fan Finlay that he would do his celebration the next time he scored a goal.



He has kept his word and done exactly that, on the biggest stage in world football.



He is a simply wonderful human being.



pic.twitter.com/GG8yCpgPqA — Tom Young (@TomYoungSJ) November 21, 2022

Grealish’s sister, Holly, also has cerebral palsy and the fan Finlay’s original letter touched Grealish’s heart. He met Finlay at the Manchester City Football Academy earlier this month, where Finlay plays every Monday as part of the disability football team. That was when Grealish promised to perform the celebrations asked by Finlay the next time he scored a goal.

Jack Grealish’s goal completed a superb performance from England who dominated Iran from the first whistle to the last. England put 6 past Iran with Bukayo Saka scoring twice and Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, and Marcus Rashford scoring once each apart from Jack Grealish.

Iran did manage to get two goals in response but the result was never in doubt once England took the lead through Bellingham in the 35th minute.

The other two teams in the group, USA and Wales will meet later tonight in the other game in the group.