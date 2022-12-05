Police in Indore on Saturday arrested five persons who were apparently dancing while waving knives in their hands on Shah Rukh Khan’s song.

The incident came to light when the video was posted on a social media platform. The accused were seen celebrating someone’s birthday and dancing to the song ‘Bol Bole Bol Tujko Kya Chahiye’ from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Trimurti.’

The men held knives, about one and a half feet long, in their hands while dancing to the tunes of the song. After noticing the video on social media, the police swung into action.

The police registered a case against all five men under the Arms Act and arrested them. Two of the accused are minors, the police informed.

Station in-charge, Tejaji Nagar, Ramdeen Kanwa said, “On Friday, the police got a video in which five youths celebrating a birthday party were dancing with knives in their hands. Police have taken action against them under Section 25 of Arms Act. Two of them are minors.”

