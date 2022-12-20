Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay walked out of an Aaj Tak show featuring ‘Islamic scholar’ Taslim Rehmani, stating that he could not participate in a debate that provided a platform to someone who made derogatory references to Lord Shiva.

Speaking at a debate about the curriculum taught in madarsas, Rehmani repeatedly heckled Upadhyay and obstructed him from presenting his point. When Upadhyay came to know Rehmani was also invited to be a part of the debate, he fulminated against the channel for having someone who insulted Lord Shiva on the panel.

“A man who name-called Lord Shiva is invited to be a part of a news debate while Nupur Sharma, who responded to his barbs, is living in hiding. And those supporting Nupur Sharma had their heads beheaded by the ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ gang, ” said Upadhyay, lashing out at the news channel for inviting polarising figures to their debates and legitimising them.

In response to Upadhyay’s strong objection to the participation of Taslim Rehmani in the debate, Aaj Tak host Aarti Arya said that panellists could not dictate the news channels on who should or should not be invited for debates.

After Arya refuse to take Rehmani off the panel, Upadhyay walked out of the debate.

Nupur Sharma responds to Taslim Rehmani’s barbs on Lord Shivling, attracts the wrath of Islamists and ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ gang

Earlier this year, former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma found herself at the centre of a raging storm after Islamists, egged on by the likes of AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, issued multiple threats against her and her family for expressing her views on Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Sharma was a part of a debate panel on Times Now, discussing the finding of Shivling in the Gyanvapi complex and the subsequent mockery of the Hindu Gods and Goddesses that followed in the wake of the discovery. Islamists have claimed that the Shivling discovered inside the wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi disputed structure was not a Shivling but a fountain. Across social media platforms, detractors have been repeating ad nauseam that the Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi premises is a fountain and not an idol of a Hindu God.

In response to the contempt and scorn poured over Hindu Gods and Goddesses, which was evident even during the Times Now debate where some of the fellow panellists referred to the Shivling as a fountain, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma asked them to refrain from insulting Hindu Gods and cited Islamic scriptures and Holy Quran for substantiating her remarks on Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

When Taslim Rehmani repeatedly used derogatory references to Lord Shiva on the Times Now debate, former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma spoke about Prophet Muhammad and his marriage with Ayesha and other scriptural claims made in Islamic Hadiths, an edited video of which was later shared by Zubair to dog whistle Islamists against her, resulting in ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ protests across the country.

Several Hindus, including Kanhaiya Lal from Udaipur, Umesh Kolhe from Amravati, and many others, were hacked to death by Islamists for merely expressing solidarity with Nupur Sharma.