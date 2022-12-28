The terrorist outfit Al-Qaida, which is banned in India, has again targeted the country over the alleged blasphemous remarks made by former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. In its fifth issue of a periodical magazine named ‘One Ummah’, the organization has appealed to all Muslim countries to boycott India and Indian products and also expel all the Hindus working in the Arab countries.

Al-Qaida Media, As-Sahab, released the fifth edition of the quarterly magazine One Ummah. One of the magazine’s pieces was directed toward India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it included the Nupur Sharma statement controversy. The article which featured the image of Indian PM Modi with a foot stamp on it urged Muslims and Islamic nations to stand together in the fight against India.

“The Hindu government of India was encouraged by the silence in the Muslim world to cross the limits this time and go on to insult the Prophet,” the article by Al-Qaida read. The terrorist organization has also sought the assistance of Muslim countries in executing terrorist attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

Article targeting the Indian government published by the terrorist organization

“We invite our noble Ummah to unite against this Hindu government and help their brothers and sisters in India so that the enemies of Allah dare not repeat such an outrageous offense against our Prophet,” the words in the magazine read.

“We also invite all Muslims, specifically businessmen, to boycott Indian products, fire Hindu employees, and expel them from Muslim countries. It is a disgrace to let millions of supporters of Modi reside in the Peninsula of the Prophet,” it added.

The magazine also blatantly compared the Hindus to Jews and accused the country of allegedly targeting Muslims. “The Indian ruling class has always had a tendency of showing disrespect and expressing their hatred for Islam. In fact, they have a criminal record of engaging in the forced displacement of Muslims, throwing them behind the bars, torturing them in jails, and depriving the Muslim community of basic human rights. For all practical purposes they are no different from the Jews in their criminal treatment of Palestinians,” the article read.

It also added that the “Hindu government of India was encouraged by the silence in the Muslim world to cross the limits this time and go on to insult the Prophet”. It further slammed the Muslim nations for not taking any action against India and just stopping at condemnations of the alleged remarks made by Sharma.

“These spineless governments replied to these insults and offenses with hollow sounding condemnations and little in terms of solid action. While in reality they continue to back the Hindu-led government of India and maintain extensive political, economic and security ties with them,” it added.

The magazine also includes photographs of the 9/11 hijackers, who are referred to as ‘heroes’ in the publication. According to ‘One Ummah’ magazine, Al-Qaida has a foothold in Somalia. The Somalia article covers Ahmed Abdi Godane, nicknamed Mukhtar Abu Zubair, the former Emir of Al-Shabaab. Godane was executed in a US drone attack in Somalia in September 2014.

Godane was executed in a US drone attack in Somalia in September 2014

The journal also touted a future As-Sahab book on AQIS commanders who were killed, recounted by Ayman al-Zawahiri. Notably, the publication makes no mention of Zawahiri’s whereabouts.

The SITE intelligence agency said last week that Al-Qaida had issued a 35-minute audio tape. The terror organization claimed that the audio was narrated by its commander, Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a US operation in August 2022.

The journal also includes a biography of terrorist Abdelmalek Droukdel, nicknamed Abu Musab Abdel Wadoud, the former Emir of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). Originally from Algeria, he was killed in northern Mali in June 2020 during the Battle of Talahandak by a French special operation.

Abu Musab Abdel Wadoud was killed in North Mali

The latest publication by the banned terrorist organization has also made attempts to instigate Muslims staying in India to act against the Indian government. The issue asks the Muslims to unite against the PM Modi-led government and assist the terrorist organization in its anti-India operation in Kashmir.