Monday, December 26, 2022
Asaduddin Owaisi upset as court orders official survey of the disputed Shahi Idgah complex at Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura

Owaisi had expressed displeasure and also seemed to have instigated his supporters when the court-ordered videography of disputed structure at Gyanvapi complex was carried out earlier this year.

Two days after a Mathura court passed orders to conduct an official survey of the Shahi Idgah complex at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his discontent over the same. Owaisi slammed the court order saying that it violates the contentious Places of Worship Act.

News agency ANI quoted the Muslim leader as saying, “In my opinion, the order is wrong. The civil court has violated the 1991 Act. They have used the survey as a first resort, which legal experts believe should be the last resort. I disagree with the order.”

“I am sure Shahi Idgah trust will appeal against this wrong order and higher courts will look into it,” the AIMIM chief added.

Notably, when the judgement was issued on December 24, Owaisi, clearly rattled, questioned the Judiciary’s integrity and accused it of “emboldening Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs” by delivering verdicts such as the historic one on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid conflict.

In a tweet, the AIMIM chief wrote, “After Babri Masjid judgement, I’d said that it’ll embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs. Now, Mathura Court has also appointed a commissioner to examine evidence inside Shahi Idgah complex. This is despite Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation.”

“It’s also despite the masjid & adjacent temple having a written settlement resolving their dispute. Please don’t preach “give and take” when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims,” the AIMIM chief added.

Earlier on Saturday, 24 December 2022, a court in Mathura ordered an official survey of the Shahi Idgah complex at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The court has given this verdict following the appeal by the Hindu side.

The survey of the disputed structure will be conducted just like the survey of the Gyanvapi complex was conducted earlier this year. Here it would be interesting to recall how hours after the district court in Varanasi ruled that the suit in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case is maintainable and that the facts presented by the Hindu side are acceptable, Islamist organisations and Muslim leaders like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had cried foul and resorted to fear-mongering about the verdict.

Asaduddin Owaisi draws parallels to the Babri Masjid case

Following the historic verdict, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told NDTV, “I was hoping that the court will nip these issues in the bud. Now it appears that more such litigations will be coming and this is going the way the Babri Masjid legal issue went.”

He had then too made similar claims, asserting that the order by the Varanasi district court will ‘set off many things’. Owaisi further alleged that the objective behind the Places of Religious Act would fail and hoped that Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee would appeal against the order.

When Owaisi provoked Muslims against court-ordered proceedings 

In May too, Owaisi had called upon Muslims to not lose the disputed Gyanvapi mosque at any cost after a Shivling was found inside the wuzukhana at the disputed structure at Gyanvapi.

“When I was 19-21, the Babri Masjid was snatched away from me. But we will never lose a Masjid again in front of 19-20-year-olds. Do you take an oath that we will not lose any more mosques?” he asked a frenzied crowd.

Amidst chants of ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’, his supporters vowed to protect the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi mosque. “They must know that we will not lose any more of our mosques. We know all your tactics,” Owaisi remarked.

While dubbing the whole exercise of videography of Gyanvapi as the work of shaitan, the AIMIM leader remarked, “If we keep our mosques filled with worshippers, then, these Satanic forces who want to deprive us of our culture will understand that Indian Muslims are now not ready to lose their mosques.”

