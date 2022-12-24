On Saturday, 24 December 2022, a court in Mathura ordered an official survey of the Shahi Idgah complex at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The court has given this verdict following the appeal by the Hindu side. The survey of the disputed structure will be conducted just like the survey of the Gyanvapi complex was conducted earlier this year.

The Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Court has ordered a survey following the Hindu Sena’s plea in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan case. The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 20. A similar order was earlier given for the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The court has ordered to file a survey report of the disputed site, including the map, by January 20. The court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma gave this verdict.

Uttar Pradesh | Mathura court orders an official survey of Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura. The next date of hearing in the case is January 20, 2023. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2022

On December 8, Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta and vice-president Surjit Singh Yadav had claimed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Judge Sonika Verma that the Idgah was built by Aurangzeb on 13.37 acres of land in Sri Krishna Janmasthan. They presented the entire history from Lord Krishna’s birth to the construction of the temple before the court. Shailesh Dubey appeared as an advocate for the claimants in the court.

They have also demanded that the agreement signed between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Idgah in 1968 be canceled as illegal. Dubey said that the court while hearing the plaintiff’s petition, has ordered a survey and asked to file a report. The surveyor will have to submit the report to the court by January 20. So far, 13 cases have been filed in the Sri Krishna Janmasthan case. Two of these cases were earlier dismissed by the court.

Prior to Mathura, a survey was conducted on the order of the court in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case of Varanasi. On August 17, 2021, five women filed a petition seeking permission to worship at Shringar Gauri and the protection of idols. On this, Civil Judge Senior Division Ravi Kumar Diwakar appointed the Court Commissioner and ordered a survey of Gyanvapi structure. On 16th May 2022, a Shivling was allegedly found in the middle of the wazukhana in the Gyanvapi complex during the survey.