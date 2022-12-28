On Tuesday, the Assam Police busted yet another cow smuggling operation along the India-Bangladesh border in the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam and recovered four cows. The Police, however, could not catch the accused smugglers as they later managed to flee from the spot upon noticing the Police.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on Tuesday night. Further action by the police is being taken care of. A similar incident happened on Monday night in Assam’s Biswanath district when the Police foiled a smuggling attempt and recovered 24 cow heads from a truck.

Assam | Police personnel recovered four cows in South Salmara Mankachar district along the India-Bangladesh border on Tuesday night. Smuggler managed to flee upon noticing the police. Further action being taken: Assam police

According to authorities, on Monday night, a police unit apprehended a truck with the registration number NL-02Q-7983 on National Highway 15 in Borgang, coming from the Gohpur side. “During Naka checking, we intercepted the truck, but the truck driver fled after seeing the police team. During the search, we found 24 cattle heads in the truck and seized the vehicle. Out of 24 cattle, one cattle was found dead. Further investigation is on,” a police officer of Borgang police outpost, B Bey was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, authorities have opened an investigation into this. Earlier on December 22, the Assam Police arrested two persons after seizing a big amount of Ganja in the Biswanath area. The arrested accused have been identified as Krising Daimary and Nahu Daimary. The cops seized around 75 kilograms of Ganja.

According to reports, a police unit chased a car and apprehended two people in the Jamugurihat Borpathar region based on secret intelligence. Kulendra Nath Deka, Additional Superintendent of Police of Biswanath stated that when the police squad was following the car, the seized men had dumped numerous packets of Ganja on the road and tried to run.

“When our team chased them they tried to flee from the area, but we caught them. We brought them to Kolapani road and recovered 75.20 kg of Ganja. We have also seized a vehicle bearing registration number AS-12 X-0498. Our investigation is on and we will catch all persons involved with this,” Kulendra Nath Deka said.

