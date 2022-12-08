On December 7, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra forced an elderly woman to stay out of her house for around 40 minutes, as per a report in Dainik Bhaskar. Gandhi left Kota after spending three days in the region.

In the early morning on Wednesday, they left Dara and had a break at Gopalpura after walking for three and a half hours. The deputy chief of village Ladpura Ashok Meena arranged breakfast for Gandhi and some senior leaders. They stayed there for around 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, Urmila Meena, the mother of Ashok Meena, had gone outside at that time. By the time she reached back, Rahul Gandhi’s team was already at her house. Security personnel stopped her and asked her to show them a pass which she did not have. The security personnel did not let her go to the house till Rahul Gandhi and other leaders left to continue the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Urmila spent around 40 minutes staring at the rooftop of her house, where the leaders enjoyed breakfast. Interestingly, many visuals have come to the fore during Gandhi’s march where his fans “broke” the security circle to shake hands, hug him or give him applications. However, in this case, the elderly woman could not even enter her own house. It raises the question if those visuals were real or staged.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

On September 30, Rahul Gandhi started Bharat Jodo Yatra from Raichur, Karnataka. Currently, he is in Rajasthan and planning to Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir by the end of march. Interestingly, Congress Party decided not to tone down the Gujarat campaign and concentrated on the march. Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi will not attend the winter session of the Parliament. The Congress leaders have suggested that it is not “practical” for him to join the winter session amid the ongoing march.