Sunday, December 25, 2022
‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised in Bihar, five arrested

A video has gone viral after winning a Badminton Match in the Bhojpur area where Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised. 

ANI
Bihar Police on Saturday said they have arrested five people for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad slogans’ in a video that has gone viral after winning a Badminton Match in the Bhojpur area. 

Station House Officer (SHO) Chandi told ANI, “We have just arrested 5 people in this matter and further action is going on”. In a video, a group of youth can be seen chanting pro-Pak slogans while one among them is carrying a trophy in Bihar’s Bhojpur area. 
Police are thoroughly examining all aspects of the video to take further action. 

Vijay Sinha, leader of the opposition (LoP) in the state told ANI, “Such kinds of incidents should be properly investigated in order to ensure such incidents don’t happen in future. Such incidents happen somewhere due to our technical and moral weaknesses. A lot of damage has been done due to this incident”. 

State BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary said, “This is happening in Bihar after Nitish and Tejashwi’s alliance. The rule of law is over. The Chief Minister of Bihar should take immediate action in this matter, otherwise, a question mark will be put on him”.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Searched termsbihar, pakistan zindabad, bihar pakistan zindabad slogans
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

