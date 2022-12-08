‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra is apparently more dejected after BJP’s landslide victory in the Gujarat state assembly elections rather than the defeated political parties like Congress and AAP. Taking a dig at BJP’s thumping win in Gujarat, Kamra tweeted that he will be able to perform in certain cities of Gujarat only in his next life.

“Performing in Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Rajkot & Vapi in my next life…” tweeted Kamra.

Through this tweet, he essentially signalled that the people of Gujarat will repeat the same verdict to elect such a government for a lifetime which will strengthen the forces that ‘allegedly crush the voices of dissent and the so-called freedom of speech’ Kunal Kamra pretends to bat for. The ‘comedian’ posted the tweet implying that people in the BJP-ruled states do not allow him to perform, especially after many of his shows were cancelled after protests over Hinduphobic jokes made during such stand-up comedy gigs.

But Twitter users roasted Kunal Kamra with their befitting replies to his tweet.

Responding to Kamra, a Twitter user said, “Perform in ‘Jannat’ for hoors. Don’t bother taking rebirth in India.”

Another Twitter account Dhoiboi replied, “Are next life me bhi rehne de yaar.” It means “hey friend, don’t perform in the next life too.”

Swati wrote in her reply, “Aah thank god. Gujarat main jarurat nahi tum jaise logo ki. the meltdown is so entertaining.” It means people like you are not needed in Gujarat.

Savitri Mumukshu brought a new angle in her roasting reply. She wrote, “This tweet will do more to drive huge investment in Gujarat than the Statue of Unity.”

another Twitter user JK posted, “Tere jitne bhi birth honge Gujarat me to BJP ki government hogi.” It means “Take whatever the number of rebirths, there will be a BJP government in Gujarat.”

BJP registered a landslide victory in the Gujarat state assembly elections of 2022. The party broke its past record of 127 seats that it made in 2002. It is about to break the 149-seats record of Madhavsinh Solanki which the Congress leader had set in 1985.

Kunal Kamra’s shows cancelled after protests over Hinduphobic content

Earlier this year, a bar in Gurgaon cancelled a show by Kunal Kamra which was scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18.

Studio Xo Bar in sector 29 in Gurgaon informed that they had cancelled Kunal Kamra’s show titled Kunal Kamra Live, after members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested against the scheduled show. The members of the organisations had asked the management of the bar to cancel the show, promising to hold protests outside the bar if they went ahead with the show. The organisations had also written to the administration seeking to cancel the show. Kunal Kamra’s shows are facing opposition from Hindu organisations because of his jokes insulting Hindu gods.

In December 2021, Kamra’s shows in Bengaluru were called off. The ‘comedian’ claimed that the show organisers did not get permission to accommodate 45 people in a venue that could seat more. While Kamra did not specify, the restriction could be likely due to COVID protocol amid the looming threat of the third wave and the ominous rise of the omicron variant at that time.