Raja Pateria, a former minister in Madhya Pradesh and leader of the Congress party, who was arrested on Tuesday for his “kill Modi” remark, appears to have no remorse for his despicable remark against the Prime Minister of India. In the latest pictures shared by the news agency ANI, the Congress leader was seen smiling and brandishing a victory symbol as he was escorted out of a court after his bail plea was rejected.

According to reports, Raja Pateria’s plea for bail was denied, and the Congress leader has been sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody.

However, instead of expressing any sort of regret, the Congress leader brazened it out by telling the media outside the court, “It’s a fight of ideology. I haven’t said those words. I’m a follower of Mahatma Gandhi.”

MP | Congress leader Raja Pateriya shows victory sign after a court rejected his bail plea



“It’s a fight of ideology.I haven’t said those words. I’m a follower of Mahatma Gandhi,” he says



He was arrested by Panna Police today, in connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi’ remarks pic.twitter.com/56QdV5uwNz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, following Raja Pateria’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice and gave him three days to file his reply explaining why he should not be expelled from the party.

“On December 12, 2022, you used very objectionable and reprehensible words about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Congress meeting held in Panna district’s Pawai. This act of yours comes under the category of gross indiscipline. Therefore, you should explain within three days why you should not be expelled from the membership of the party,” the Congress letter to Raja Pateria stated.

Congress leader arrested over his ‘kill Modi to save constitution’ remarks

Notably, the Congress leader was arrested from his residence in Hatta of Damoh district early this morning. The arrest came after State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday ordered the filing of an FIR against the Congress leader.

On Monday, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Pawai police station in Panna district against the Congress leader for making remarks against the Prime Minister. Pateria has been booked under sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC.

On Sunday, Pateria, the former Madhya Pradesh minister, purportedly made the controversial remarks at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organized by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House.

In the video that went viral, Pateria could be heard saying that PM Modi will “end elections, divide people on the basis of religion, and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime. You should be ready to carry out ‘Modi ki hatya’ if you want to save the Constitution…hatya (kill) in the sense of defeating him,” Pateria is heard saying.

Agitated over his statement, the BJP leaders demanded Pateria’s immediate arrest and also sought the strictest probe into the matter.