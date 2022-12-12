Former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria stirred a controversy when he asked people to be ready to kill Modi. A video of Pateria went viral on social media where he asked the people to be prepared to kill Modi in order to remove evil from society. In the viral video, he could be heard saying that PM Modi will “end elections, divide people based on religion, and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime”. Furthermore, he added, “You should be ready to kill Modi… kill in the sense of defeating him.”

The video was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh State Spokesperson Rajpal Singh Sisodiya on his Facebook profile and later on Twitter.

BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also shared the video with other leaders and BJP supporters. In his tweet, Malviya said, “The Congress is increasingly getting desperate and planning to assassinate PM Modi. We have seen how Channi’s administration, in the run-up to Punjab elections, almost executed the plan….”

संविधान बचाना है तो मोदी की हत्या करने के लिए तत्पर रहो – एमपी कांग्रेस नेता राजा पटेरिया।



The Congress is increasingly getting desperate and planning to assassinate PM Modi. We have seen how Channi’s administration, in the run up to Punjab elections, almost executed the plan… pic.twitter.com/wtsQpgVRWo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 12, 2022

BJP leaders urged Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra to initiate action against Congress leader Pateria. Mishra, while speaking to the media, said, “I heard Pateria ji’s statements, it is clear from his statement that this is not Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress. This is the Congress of Italy, and the mentality of Italy is of Mussolini. Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Sushant are walking in Rahul Gandhi’s journey. I am instructing the SP to get the FIR done immediately.” As per reports, he has instructed Police officials at Panna Police Station to register FIR against Pateria.

Following the controversy, Pateria claimed his statement was being interpreted incorrectly. He said, “I am a man who believes in Gandhi, I cannot talk like this. I meant the political environment where it is necessary to defeat Modi to save the Constitution. It is necessary to defeat Modi to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribals and to remove unemployment. My intention regarding the ‘assassination of Modi’ has been completely misrepresented.”