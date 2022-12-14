Congress party which emerged victorious in the recently concluded Himachal Pradesh assembly elections appears to have landed in a trouble. Congress MLA and cabinet member Vikramaditya Singh have been accused of domestic violence and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

The non-bailable warrant was issued against the Simla (Rural) Congress MLA by an Additional Chief of Judicial Magistrate of Udaipur in Rajasthan on the basis of a complaint lodged by Vikramaditya Singh’s estranged wife Sudarshana Chundawat on October 17. A criminal case was registered under Section 12 of the Domestic Violence Act.

Image credit: ecourts.gov.in

On November 17, 2022, during the first hearing, the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udaipur, issued non-bailable warrants against Vikramaditya Singh, mother-in-law Pratibha Singh, sister-in-law Aparajita and her husband Angad Singh, and a Chandigarh girl. After Vikramaditya Singh failed to appear in court during the first hearing, he was ordered to appear on December 14.

Notably, Vikramaditya Singh is the son of ex-state CM Virbhadra Singh and state Congress President Pratibha Singh.

In her complaint, Sudarshana has accused Singh and his family, including Pratibha Singh, of mental and physical abuse and financial exploitation for several years. She mentions that soon after her marriage, Singh began beating her.

It is worth noting that Vikramaditya Singh and Sudarshana Chundawat got married in 2019. However, soon the two started living separately.

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh began his political career in 2013 after he joined the Congress committee and was soon appointed chief of the state unit of the Youth Congress. Singh held this post till 2017 and recently was elected as Shimla (Rural) MLA for the second time.

The Congress party seized power in Himachal Pradesh from the Bhartiya Janata Party after a closely contested election recently in which the Congress party won 40 of the 68 assembly seats and the BJP won 25.