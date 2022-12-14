On Wednesday, December 14, a 17-year-old girl who along with her younger sister was going to school was attacked by two bike-borne men with an acid-like substance. The incident took place in the Mohan Garden area in Dwarka, Delhi at around 7:30 am.

The victim is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and her condition is stable, the minor girl has suffered 8% burn injuries. According to Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harsh Vardhan, the victim has named two persons who could be behind the attack, one of whom has been arrested and is being questioned. Another person who is the main accused is still absconding, however, multiple teams have been formed to nab him.

The DCP informed that a PCR call was received at around 9 am about the incident of an acid-like substance being thrown on a girl in the Mohan Garden Police Station area by two bike-borne attackers.

CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the footage, two persons are seen throwing an acid-like substance at the victim.

The girl’s father stated that they have no idea who the attackers were. “The police are looking into the matter. My daughter is in critical condition. They threw acid in her face. Her vision is impaired. I inquired about the incident with my daughter. She does not know much. He allegedly came and threw acid at her… She was blinded and couldn’t see the attackers. “Doctors are treating her,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the criminals get so much courage? The attackers should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader and Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir condemned the attack saying that the person who threw acid on the school girl should be publicly executed.

“Words can’t do any justice. We have to instill fear of immeasurable pain in these animals. The boy who threw acid at a school girl in Dwarka needs to be publicly executed by authorities,” Gambhir tweeted.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and issued a notice to the Delhi Police.

Delhi Commission for Women’s notice to Delhi Police. (Image via DCW Twitter)

The DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal questioned the government over neglect of demand to impose an acid ban.

“Acid was thrown at a schoolgirl near Dwarka. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?” Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.