Friday, December 9, 2022
‘2014 was a watershed’: S Jaishankar gives a befitting reply to RJD MP’s remarks on India’s foreign policy approach after BJP came to power in 2014

"Since you are asking me, I will say that yes, 2014 was a watershed moment, things have changed better after 2014. Yes, India’s foreign policy has become more dynamic, more effective and prominent after 2014," EAM S Jaishankar responded.

On December 7, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha’s “2014-centric foreign policies” charge against the Modi government in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament.

The RJD MP said in Rajya Sabha that it seems like the foreign policy has been shaped only after 2014 when the Modi government came to power. He asserted that the “2014-centric foreign policy approach undermines the people and processes involved since 1947.”

In response to this, EAM Jaishankar called 2014 a watershed moment and that after 2014, India’s foreign policy has become more effective, dynamic, and prominent. I am glad that you brought up this 2014 issue and I hope you will be supportive of it. 

RJD MP Manoj Jha also claimed that he can do the job of external affairs minister better than Jaishankar. 

Reacting to this in a subtle manner, EAM Jaishankar said, “Professor Jha suggested that he could do my job better, he is free to hold that opinion.”

S Jaishankar responds to Manoj Kumar Jha’s questions on India’s stand on Russia-Ukraine war

Jha also raised the Ukraine-Russia war issue and India’s neutral stand as well the Gaza dispute. The Rajya Sabha MP said that a fight between the oppressor and oppressed India never was neutral. “In a fight between an elephant and an ant, your neutrality helps the elephant.”

On Ukraine Russia War, Jaishankar reiterated that India has always urged both Ukraine and Russia to resolve disputes through dialogue and return to diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also told in strong words to the Russian President Putin that “this is not an era of war.” The Modi government is also working to soften the impact of the war on Indian people whether it is fuel, fertilizers or food inflation. “So if it is your contention that we have put the Indian people first, then I plead guilty,” Jaishankar said.

Reacting to the Gaza issue, Jaishankar detailed that India backs a two-state solution with both countries living peacefully side-by-side. Our empathy for Palestinians has not changed and the financial support for Palestinian refugees has gone up during the tenure of the Modi government.

