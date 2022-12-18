On Wednesday (December 14), Elon Musk suspended the Twitter account ‘ElonJet’, run by a 20-year-old college student named Jack Sweeney.

Jack had been infamous for using publicly available data to track and post about the real-time location of the billionaire’s private jet. He alleged that the objective was to ‘raise awareness about carbon footprints,’ a claim endorsed by the American left ecosystem.

The matter reached its zenith when the 2-year-old son of Musk named ‘X’ was stalked and hounded by a ‘crazy stalker’ assuming it in Musk based on this ‘publicly available information’. A furious Elon Musk vowed to take action against the college student.

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.



Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

“Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family,” he announced. The new Twitter owner has also permanently suspended the Twitter handle ‘Elon Jet’.

In a tweet, Elon Musk said, “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”

Meanwhile, a 10-month-old interview of Jack Sweeney with leftist news outlet CNN has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the ‘climate crusader’ had made hefty demands to stop doxxing the billionaire.

The guy behind the jet stalking account is openly extorting Elon Musk. He should not give in, or even more of these grifters will try to do the same thing. Don’t negotiate with stalkers. pic.twitter.com/nVR1FptXc9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 18, 2022

“What is your current demand, relative to Musk? What will it make for you to go away and stop this?” he was asked. Jack Sweeney had revealed, “At least a Tesla or $50000.”

Prior to divulging his ‘extortion plans’, the college student had denied trying to coerce the billionaire into giving him money. In a longer version of the interview (posted on February 12, 2022), he was seen claiming to be a fan of Elon Musk.

“Fair to say though that never was the goal to track him and get him to pay you money?” the CNN news anchor asked. “Yeah, I mean I was a fan. Never wanna like try to get money out of him,” Jack Sweeney said before backtracking on his claims in the same interview.

As per a report by Protocol, Elon Musk had earlier expressed security concern over tracking of his live location by the Twitter handle ‘ElonJet’, run by Jack Sweeney.

“Can you take this down? It is a security risk…I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” Musk confided in him in a Twitter DM last year. The billionaire had even offered a generous sum of $5000 and asked the ‘climate crusader’ to stop doxxing him.

“Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3,” Jack Sweeney had demanded.

Screengrab of the news report by Business Insider

Later, in an interview with Business Insider, the college student claimed, “I’ve done a lot of work on this and $5,000 is not enough.” While the left-liberal ecosystem had hailed Jack Sweeney for his ‘work’, it has now become clear that the climate crusader was ready to bail out for a Tesla.