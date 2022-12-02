Former congress leader Jaiveer Shergill joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Jaiveer Shergill has been appointed the national spokesperson of the BJP.

Along with this, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar have been made the national executive members of the party. BJP also inducted P minister Swatantra Dev Singh, former Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik, former Congress leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, and former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia in the National Executive of the party.

Notably, on August 24, Jaiveer Shergill resigned from the post of National Spokesperson of the Congress party and had also left the party. He tendered his resignation to the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, where he claimed that the vision of the decision-makers was no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

In his resignation letter, he wrote, “I hereby resign from the post of National Spokesperson of the Party. The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress are no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India.”

Hailing from Punjab, Shergill, who is a lawyer by profession, is considered to be one of the most prominent young leaders. In August, news agency ANI quoted him saying, “I’ve resigned from all posts in the Congress party. The primary reason for the resignation is that the decision-making in INC is no longer being done, keeping the interests of the public. It’s purely being influenced by a coterie who merely indulges in sycophancy.”

Also, Sunil Jakhar, former senior Congress leader and former chief of its Punjab unit formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party days after he quit the Congress in May this year.

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister of Punjab, joined the BJP in September after merging his party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), with the BJP. Following his abrupt resignation as Punjab chief minister due to disagreements with the senior party leadership prior to the state assembly elections earlier this year, the veteran Congress politician was inducted into the BJP on September 19 in the presence of agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Law minister Kiren Rijiju.