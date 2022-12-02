Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFormer Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill joins BJP, appointed as national spokesperson
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill joins BJP, appointed as national spokesperson

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar have been made the national executive members of BJP.

OpIndia Staff
Former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill joins BJP
Image: ANI
5

Former congress leader Jaiveer Shergill joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Jaiveer Shergill has been appointed the national spokesperson of the BJP.

Along with this, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar have been made the national executive members of the party. BJP also inducted P minister Swatantra Dev Singh, former Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik, former Congress leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, and former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia in the National Executive of the party.

Notably, on August 24, Jaiveer Shergill resigned from the post of National Spokesperson of the Congress party and had also left the party. He tendered his resignation to the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, where he claimed that the vision of the decision-makers was no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

In his resignation letter, he wrote, “I hereby resign from the post of National Spokesperson of the Party. The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress are no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India.”

Hailing from Punjab, Shergill, who is a lawyer by profession, is considered to be one of the most prominent young leaders. In August, news agency ANI quoted him saying, “I’ve resigned from all posts in the Congress party. The primary reason for the resignation is that the decision-making in INC is no longer being done, keeping the interests of the public. It’s purely being influenced by a coterie who merely indulges in sycophancy.”

Also, Sunil Jakhar, former senior Congress leader and former chief of its Punjab unit formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party days after he quit the Congress in May this year.

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister of Punjab, joined the BJP in September after merging his party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), with the BJP. Following his abrupt resignation as Punjab chief minister due to disagreements with the senior party leadership prior to the state assembly elections earlier this year, the veteran Congress politician was inducted into the BJP on September 19 in the presence of agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Law minister Kiren Rijiju.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves Supreme Court for SC status to converted Muslims, here is why BJP should be careful about their Pasmanda outreach

Nupur J Sharma -
With Pasmanda Muslims forming 70-80% of the Muslims, the BJP furthering this trope becomes particularly dangerous. They are essentially insinuating then, that most Muslims today converted to Islam because of the discrimination they faced when they were Hindus and that they are still in bad economic and social conditions because of their identity when they were Hindus.
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Six professors in Indore law college taken off duty for allegedly promoting love jihad and religious fundamentalism

OpIndia Staff -
The ABVP has said that the professors have created different messaging groups of students which are used to spread hate messages.

14-year-old Hindu girl abducted by tuition teacher Mohammad Aamir in Bihar’s Begusarai recovered from Tamil Nadu: All we know so far

5 inmates coerced to give services to Satyendar Jain, were threatened with torture: How Inquiry Committee exposes Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia

Such incident will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all: Varsity’s Registrar issues statement on anti-Brahmin graffiti row

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca, Muslims call him a ‘sinner’ for keeping idols in his house, being married to a Hindu

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
604,008FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com