On December 19 (local time), FC Bayern Munich supported France’s player Kingsley Coman after he faced racial abuses online. As per reports, Coman was subjected to online racial abuses after missing a penalty against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar.

BBC reported footballer Aurelien Tchouameni also faced similar behaviour on social media platforms. Fans have posted comments calling him monkey and ape using emojis. Some trolls even threw the N-word.

#Qatar2022 | ¡VÍCTIMA DE #RACISMO!



Mediante sus redes sociales el #BayernMúnich envió su apoyo a su jugador Kingsley #Coman, quién lamentablemente ha sido víctima de racismo en sus redes sociales, tras haber fallado con #Francia un penalti ayer en la final ante #Argentina! pic.twitter.com/sMTWI2DBru — Edwin Fajardo Rodríguez (@EdwinFajardoFH) December 20, 2022

In the final match, Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez blocked Coman’s shot. On the other hand, Tchouameni dragged his shot wide. The two misses were decisive in Argentina’s final victory as they won the shootout by 4-2.

Coman’s club Bayern Munich condemned the abuses he faced and said, “FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society.”

FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman.



The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society. pic.twitter.com/9Mvhrt0Zc9 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) December 19, 2022

This is not the first time racial abuses have been thrown at football players after they missed penalty kicks. Last year, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Sancho faced a similar fate online after they missed penalty kicks for England in Euro 2020 shootout against Italy. Following the abuses, English Football Association issued a statement condemning the language used against the players.