Tuesday, December 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFIFA World Cup Final 2022: France’s Kingsley Coman, Aurelien Tchouameni face online racist abuses...
News ReportsSportsWorld
Updated:

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: France’s Kingsley Coman, Aurelien Tchouameni face online racist abuses following penalty misses against Argentina

Coman’s club Bayern Munich condemned the abuses he faced and said, “FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society.” 

OpIndia Staff
Kingsley Coman
France's players Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman faced racial slurs after missing penalty kicks at FIFA finals (Image: Sportstar/Football365)
5

On December 19 (local time), FC Bayern Munich supported France’s player Kingsley Coman after he faced racial abuses online. As per reports, Coman was subjected to online racial abuses after missing a penalty against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar.

BBC reported footballer Aurelien Tchouameni also faced similar behaviour on social media platforms. Fans have posted comments calling him monkey and ape using emojis. Some trolls even threw the N-word.

In the final match, Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez blocked Coman’s shot. On the other hand, Tchouameni dragged his shot wide. The two misses were decisive in Argentina’s final victory as they won the shootout by 4-2.

Coman’s club Bayern Munich condemned the abuses he faced and said, “FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society.” 

This is not the first time racial abuses have been thrown at football players after they missed penalty kicks. Last year, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Sancho faced a similar fate online after they missed penalty kicks for England in Euro 2020 shootout against Italy. Following the abuses, English Football Association issued a statement condemning the language used against the players.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFIFA World Cup, France Vs Argentina, Argentina football
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
608,157FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com