On December 2, Friday, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in the Trade and Industry category in San Francisco, in the presence of close family members. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the United States, presented the award to Pichai, saying that his “inspiring journey reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation.”

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu wrote, “Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. His inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-America economic and tech ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation.”

The Google and Alphabet CEO in replied to the Indian Ambassador’s tweet and expressed his gratitude to the Indian government and people.

“Thank you Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS. It was an immense honour to receive the Padma Bhushan and to have my family there with me today. Grateful to the Indian government and the people of India,” he wrote.

Thank you Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS. It was an immense honor to receive the Padma Bhushan, and to have my family there with me today. Grateful to the Indian government and the people of India. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 3, 2022

Pichai stated in his blog after receiving the prestigious award that India is a part of him.

“India is a part of me, and I carry it with me wherever I go.” I was fortunate to grow up in a family that valued education and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to ensure I had opportunities to explore my interests,” Pichai stated.

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this enormous honour,” Pichai added. It means a lot to be recognized in this way by the country that shaped me.”

Pichai also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of technology saying that PM Modi’s Digital India vision has been an accelerator of progress. He also expressed his pride in investing in India.

“We recently announced that we will invest USD 10 billion in India’s digital future, working to enable more affordable internet access, building products for India’s unique needs, assisting businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation, and using AI to tackle big societal challenges,” Pichai said.

“I look forward to continuing Google and India’s great partnership as we work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people,” Pichai added.

Sundar Pichai also stated that with India taking over the G20 presidency next year, it will be an amazing opportunity to strengthen the global economy by advancing an open, connected, and secure internet.