On Tuesday, December 27, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that India is planning to bid for hosting the summer Olympic Games in 2036.

Thakur stated that the government will offer a roadmap to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) members during the IOC session in Mumbai in September 2023. He added that a roadmap will be prepared with consultation from Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the same will be presented during the IOC session.

In an interview with Times of India, the Sports Minister said that India has hosted Asian Games in 1982 and Commonwealth Games in 2010. The next logical pitstop would be hosting the summer Olympics scheduled in 2036. He added that the slots are full till 2032 but will be open for 2036.

“If India can host the G20 Presidency in such a big manner, I am sure the Indian government will be able to pitch in to host the Olympics in the country along with the IOA. We are all aware that the spots are reserved through 2032. But from 2036 onwards, we have hopes and I am sure India will adequately prepare and bid for the Olympics,” Thakur told TOI.

“The time is ideal to host the Olympic Games. Why not sports if India is making headlines in every sector, from manufacturing to services? India is seriously considering making an Olympic bid for 2036,” Thakur asserted.

It is notable that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections has promised to campaign for hosting the 2036 summer Olympics in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about the same, Minister Thakur said, “Gujarat has already shown interest in hosting the Olympics. They have the necessary facilities, including hotels, hostels, airports, and sports facilities. They take the offer seriously. The state government’s platform also calls for Gujarat to host the Olympics.”