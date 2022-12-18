On Saturday (December 16), a man was arrested for flashing his private part inside the premises of a Shiv temple in Indore. The man was seen doing obscene acts inside the Vishweshwar Mahadev temple in Prakash Nagar in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Wasim. The incident of the man doing obscene acts in the temple was recorded in the CCTV footage. Wasim was arrested after police checked the CCTV footage after receiving a complaint about the obscene act. He has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Indore, MP | Youth arrested for doing obscene acts in Vishweshwar Mahadev temple, Prakash Nagar



Yesterday we got info that a youth was doing obscene acts. CCTV footage of the area checked. Accused Wasim arrested. Action being taken under NSA act: T Qazi, SHO, Sanyogita Ganj PS pic.twitter.com/imjZrE7ISe — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 18, 2022

While speaking about the matter, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sanyogita Ganj police station, T Qazi, informed, “We had received information yesterday that a man did obscene acts in Prakash Nagar’s temple. The investigation was undertaken. The investigation was done through the CCTV footage and other methods available at the police’s disposal. The police have arrested the accused and further action is being taken.” He also said that Action is being taken against Wasim under NSA act.

The police officer further said, “The accused is used to intoxication. He was identified as Wasim. Action is being taken under the NSA act. Further investigation of his phone and his activities will be done.” The police added that other charges will be applied after studying the case.

Indore: A man was flashing his private parts inside a Hindu temple. He was also passing comments to girls there. After investigating the cctv footage, Indore police has arrested a man named Wasim. pic.twitter.com/Lgi02jeB5j — Facts (@BefittingFacts) December 18, 2022

According to the popular Twitter user ‘Beffiting Facts’, the accused had also made vulgar remarks at the women present in the temple.