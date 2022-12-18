Sunday, December 18, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPolice arrest one Wasim for flashing his private part inside a Shiva temple in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Police arrest one Wasim for flashing his private part inside a Shiva temple in Indore, booked under NSA

Wasim was arrested after police checked the CCTV footage after receiving a complaint about the obscene act.

OpIndia Staff
4

On Saturday (December 16), a man was arrested for flashing his private part inside the premises of a Shiv temple in Indore. The man was seen doing obscene acts inside the Vishweshwar Mahadev temple in Prakash Nagar in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Wasim. The incident of the man doing obscene acts in the temple was recorded in the CCTV footage. Wasim was arrested after police checked the CCTV footage after receiving a complaint about the obscene act. He has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

While speaking about the matter, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sanyogita Ganj police station, T Qazi, informed, “We had received information yesterday that a man did obscene acts in Prakash Nagar’s temple. The investigation was undertaken. The investigation was done through the CCTV footage and other methods available at the police’s disposal. The police have arrested the accused and further action is being taken.” He also said that Action is being taken against Wasim under NSA act.

The police officer further said, “The accused is used to intoxication. He was identified as Wasim. Action is being taken under the NSA act. Further investigation of his phone and his activities will be done.” The police added that other charges will be applied after studying the case.

According to the popular Twitter user ‘Beffiting Facts’, the accused had also made vulgar remarks at the women present in the temple.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jamaat-e-Islami assets worth hundred crores seized in several districts of Kashmir

ANI -
The SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across Jammu and Kashmir which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action. 
Crime

Suffered from psychological disorder, committed crime in fit of rage, says Jaipur police on nephew who killed his aunt and chopped her body in...

ANI -
The accused Anuj Sharma has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt and chopping her into ten pieces, in 'Shraddha murder' like manner, and then disposing them of in forest areas near Delhi-Jaipur highway, as per police. 

CJI DY Chandrachud spreads misinformation about imaginary ‘breast tax’, here is what he missed

No vandalism, only poles removed, clarifies Mahant at temple in Palitana, Gujarat, here is what we know

PM Modi’s comments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict could well have averted a global nuclear disaster: CIA Chief

Tesla or 50k dollars: The ‘hero’ American Left is defending had offered a ransom bargain to stop stalking, harassing, and doxing Musk

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
607,896FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com