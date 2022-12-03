Saturday, December 3, 2022
Updated:

Instagram agrees with a user that ‘Genocide against Hindus isn’t a crime against humanity’, refuses to take action

Instagram wrote that their review team found that the comment justifying genocide of Hindus does not go against their Community Guidelines

OpIndia Staff
Instagram agrees that genocide of Hindus is not a crime
7

On a day when Twitter Files revealed how the former Twitter management blocked the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story to help the Biden campaign in US presidential elections, a shocking incident of similar bias by another social media platform Instagram has surfaced. According to Instagram, Genocide against Hindus is not a crime, so it refused to take action against a user who claimed the same.

This was revealed in a screenshot posted by a Twitter user, which showed the response of Instagram to a complaint against a comment by an Instagram user. The complaint was filed against a comment by one user with the username muuhhsab, which said, “I didn’t do any crimes against humanity, and a genocide against Hindus isn’t a crime against humanity either because they aren’t humans to begin with xdxdxd.”

The comment by muuhhsab, which is private account with no posts on Instagram, was made in response to a user with the username shashankroyat. As the comment said that ‘genocide against Hindus isn’t a crime’, a complaint was made against the comment, but shockingly, Instagram found nothing wrong with it.

Screenshot of Instagram response

Responding to the complaint, Instagram wrote that their review team found that muuhhsab’s comment does not go against their Community guidelines. Instead of taking action against someone who said genocide of Hindus is not a crime, Instagram advised the complainant instead to unfollow, mute or block muuhhsab.

However, it is not surprising that Meta-owned Instagram does not think that Genocide against Hindus is a crime, because the Meta platforms including Facebook are openly biased towards left-liberals and Islamists.

Like Twitter, Facebook had also blocked the Hunter Biden’s laptop story, which was admitted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently. Facebook had also blocked the media reports about multi-million dollar real estate purchases by BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors. The self-described Marxist was criticised on social media for purchasing four luxury houses valued at $3.4 million in the U.S., but Facebook had censored those criticisms, and also censored reports about the purchase on New York Post and the Daily Mail.

When TMC workers went on a rampage after winning the 2021 West Bengal elections, Facebook had blocked users who had posted about rape and torture of women by TMC goons for supporting BJP.

OpIndia also have been victim of Facebook’s censorship, as the social media giant had curtailed reach of the page of the portal.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

