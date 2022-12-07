On December 2, Memunda Higher Secondary School won the first prize at the school youth festival in district Kozhikode for a pro-Pakistani play. As per reports, a part of the play titled ‘Boundary’ that raises pro-Pakistani sentiments has made it to social media platforms.

We clap when Brazil wins, we cheer when Argentina & New Zealand wins.. then whats the issue when we cheer up for Pakistan! Dialogues from a drama. CPIM owned Memunda Higher secondary School, Kozhikode promotes Pakistan support #Kerala pic.twitter.com/uWRjOUhdvU — Binu Padmam (@BinuPadmam) December 2, 2022

In the play, a girl asks, “We clap when Brazil wins, we cheer when Argentina, Brazil, England and New Zealand win. Then what is the issue when we cheer up for Pakistan”? Replying to her “emotional” question, her mother says, “My dear daughter, what can we do ! Our countrymen have not come up to your level”. Notably, reports suggest that Memunda is a CPM-dominated school.

It is unclear how such a play was allowed in the youth festival. Above all, the play grabbing the first prize raises several eyebrows, especially among right-wing thinkers. Notably, around four years ago, the same school students staged another play titled ‘Kithaab’. It raised several questions, including why women are not allowed to offer prayers at mosques, why there are no male ‘hoors’ in heaven, while women possess half the wisdom of a man and so on.

The Muslim organisations strongly protested the play and said it would not be allowed in the youth festival. However, the school authorities have argued that it was based on the story “Vaank” (Adhaan) by Unni R. However, Unni denied that his story was on similar lines. The school later apologised to the Muslim community and promised it wouldn’t be staged again.

Netizens called it shameful

Netizens have reacted to the clip from the play and called it shameful. Twitter user Arun Prakash said, “Urban Naxals & Jihadis exploiting the school children for their Anti-India & Anti-Hindu Agenda. A drama performed by the students from Memunda HSS in Calicut District of Kerala got first prize in District Art Contest. The drama includes some dialogues arguing for Pakistan.”

Urban Naxals & Jihadis exploiting the school children for their Anti-India & Anti-Hindu Agenda. A drama performed by the students from Memunda HSS in Calicut District of Kerala got first prize in District Art Contest. The drama includes some dialogues arguing for Pakistan.@NIA pic.twitter.com/k4NQJeKkVR — ArunPrakashKurikalot (@arunkurikalot) December 3, 2022

What a shame? A school in Kerala has eulogised Pakistan as a more civilized nation and India didn’t grow enough like Pakistan. What are these communists bent on? Poisoning the young minds?! Really Shameful. Hear this video.https://t.co/gVYWCJdwPh — Bharatheeyam (@Bharatheeyam9) December 6, 2022

Another Twitter user Bharatheeyam said, “What a shame? A school in Kerala has eulogised Pakistan as a more civilised nation, and India didn’t grow enough like Pakistan. What are these communists bent on? Poisoning the young minds?! Shameful.”