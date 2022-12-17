A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Chinese troops are thrashing Indian army soldiers along the line of actual control (LAC), BJP hit out at the Gandhi scion for ‘belittling’ India and breaking the morale of its armed forces.

Addressing a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed the grand old party and asserted that if the party president Mallikarjun Kharge is not “remote-controlled” and if the opposition party stands with the country, then it should expel Rahul Gandhi for his disparaging remark against the Indian armed forces.

Shri @gauravbh addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/1uX0Akg7wB — BJP (@BJP4India) December 17, 2022

Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Bhatia added, “Indians and the BJP are proud of the Indian Army. The soldiers who are beating the Chinese army on the border are showing their strength. Why is ‘Jaichand’ Rahul Gandhi doing the work of breaking the morale of our army?

“Let me tell Rahul Gandhi that this is not the India of 1962. Not a single inch of India’s land is under anyone’s control and no one has the courage to take it. We have the bravest army in the world, we are diplomatically capable. In such a situation, it is not possible for anyone to occupy even an inch of our land.”

According to Gaurav Bhatia, each Indian’s chest expands to a size of 56 inches every time our Army proves its mantle. Rahul Gandhi and the enemy nations are the only two who are pained. “It is because of our armed forces that every Indian’s chest is 56 inches, only Rahul Gandhi’s is 6 inches,” said Bhatia.

Lauding PM Modi for his unwavering support to the Indian Armed Forces, the BJP spokesperson added, “When Rahul Gandhi sits at his home in an air-conditioned room, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh stand with the army on the border on Diwali.”

According to Bhatia, if Congress does not take action against Gandhi, who is still viewed as its key motivator, his statement will be indicative of the opposition party’s viewpoint.

The BJP spokesman claimed that the Congress had evolved from a political party into a hub for anti-Indian activities.

The presser was in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the recent Tawang clash between Indian-Chinese troops.

भारत से इतनी नफरत क्यों? सेना से इतनी जलन क्यों?

न भारतीय सेना को कोई पीट पाया न पीट पाएगा। देश की सेना का मनोबल मत तोड़ो

जनता कह रही है की पिटे हुए मोहरे तो तुम हो #BraveIndianArmy pic.twitter.com/uPJvaoDYxI — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) December 16, 2022

Other BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and others too, have condemned Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian Army soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that such unfounded statements demoralise the army that is fighting a hostile force indulging in expansionist revisionism.

‘Chinese troops are thrashing India Army soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’: Rahul Gandhi

On 16th December 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Chinese troops are thrashing Indian army soldiers along the line of actual control (LAC). He made these remarks in Rajasthan where he was addressing a press conference during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi was asked about the purported clashes between two Congress leaders in Rajasthan – Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. After answering briefly the questions regarding them, Rahul Gandhi turned towards the Tawang issue, where the Indian army soldiers fought, thrashed, and chased away Chinese troops who had intruded along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi said, “People will ask about Bharat Jodo yatra, here and there, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and whatnot. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. But the Indian press doesn’t ask a question to them about this. Isn’t it true? The nation is watching all this. Don’t pretend that the people don’t know.”

India-China clashes in Tawang, reports assert Indian Army thrashed Chinese PLA, chased them away across the LAC

It is notable that this remark by Rahul Gandhi has come a week after clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese troops on December 9, 2022, in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Around 200 Chinese soldiers were involved in the attack. The Chinese PLA came heavily prepared with spiked clubs with nails on them, monkey fists (a crude weapon made of iron that is worn on the wrist), and taser guns and sticks. The PLA troop was challenged by a group of roughly 50 Indian soldiers who confronted them and stopped their advances in a location.

As per sources, the Indian Army soldiers not only beat the livings daylight out of the intruding Chinese forces, but they also chased them away across the LAC.