Clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese troops on December 9, 2022, in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Now, a report by India Today has confirmed around 200 Chinese soldiers were involved in the attack. As per the report, the Chinese PLA came heavily prepared with spiked clubs with nails on them, monkey fists (a crude weapon made of iron that is worn on the wrist), and taser guns and sticks.

The PLA troop was challenged by a group of roughly 50 Indian soldiers who confronted them and stopped their advances in a location. According to a report by The Print’s Snehesh Alex Philip, a backup Indian squad arrived at the location within a half-hour, following which a clash ensued. According to sources cited by the media outlet, this conflict began with stone-pelting before troops from both sides engaged in hand-to-hand combat.

The source was quoted as saying that while the Indian troops were not armed with taser guns, they had “everything and more than what the Chinese had” to be able to retaliate.

According to sources, the PLA troops sustained more injuries as a result of the Indian troops’ ability to quickly outnumber the Chinese troops. According to sources who spoke to The Print, at least 15 Indian soldiers were hurt in the clash, including those who sustained fractures. The source added that the Chinese were attempting to gain “morale superiority” because there was a change in the Army unit that was deployed along the front lines on the Indian side at the time.

Def Min Rajnath Singh addresses LS over Arunachal clash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the lower house of the Indian Parliament over the scuffle that broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9. Singh said that the attempt of PLA troops was contested by the Indian army in a firm and resolute manner. He added that the contestation led to a face-off between the two forces, resulting in a minor scuffle which prevented the PLA from transgressing into the Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts.

Singh confirmed that none of the Indian soldiers was seriously injured or killed during the clashes with the Chinese PLA troopers.

Indian and Chinese PLA soldiers face off at Arunachal LAC

There have been reports of multiple injuries on both sides. There have been no reports of deaths. Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn’t expect the Indian side also to be well prepared, ANI quoted sources as saying.

Galwan Valley clashes

The scuffle assumes significance given that it is the first such incident since the Galwan Valley clashes between India and China more than two years ago, heightening tensions between the two countries. On June 15, 2020, the Chinese troops attacked the Indian troops along the LAC near the Ladakh border. The clashes resulted in India losing 20 of its soldiers. Estimates suggest China had lost 43 of its men. However, after months of denial, China officially acknowledged the loss of at least 5 of its soldiers.