On 16th December 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Chinese troops are thrashing Indian army soldiers along the line of actual control (LAC). He made these remarks in Rajasthan where he was addressing a press conference during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi was asked about the purported clashes between two Congress leaders in Rajasthan – Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. After answering briefly the questions regarding them, Rahul Gandhi turned towards the Tawang issue, where the Indian army soldiers fought, thrashed, and chased away Chinese troops who had intruded along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi said, “People will ask about Bharat Jodo yatra, here and there, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and whatnot. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. But the Indian press doesn’t ask a question to them about this. Isn’t it true? The nation is watching all this. Don’t pretend that the people don’t know.”

He further weighed in his opinion about the India-China conflict. “What I see is that the threat from China is clear and the government is trying to either hide it or ignore it. But it is a threat that can neither be ignored nor be hidden. Their preparations are going on in full swing. The Ladakh side and the Arunachal side are witnessing offensive preparations by them. The Indian government is asleep. It does not want to listen to this. But, they are preparing for war, not just incursion. Look at the pattern of the weapons they are deploying. What are they doing? They are preparing for war. And our government hides this fact or maybe the government is not ready to accept the facts.”

He added, “This is happening because the government of India right now works based on events rather than working strategically. It first works on some events. Then it works on some other events. International relations and geostrategy don’t work on events, but they work on power. I have said 3 to 4 times that we should be alert. I see that the External Affairs Minister keeps talking now and then. I must not say this, but maybe he needs to deepen his understanding.”

India-China clashes in Tawang, reports assert Indian Army thrashed Chinese PLA, chased them away across the LAC

It is notable that this remark by Rahul Gandhi has come a week after clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese troops on December 9, 2022, in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Around 200 Chinese soldiers were involved in the attack. The Chinese PLA came heavily prepared with spiked clubs with nails on them, monkey fists (a crude weapon made of iron that is worn on the wrist), and taser guns and sticks. The PLA troop was challenged by a group of roughly 50 Indian soldiers who confronted them and stopped their advances in a location.

As per sources, the Indian Army soldiers not only beat the livings daylight out of the intruding Chinese forces, but they also chased them away across the LAC. Earlier this week, China claimed that Indian Army soldiers crossed the border and obstructed the PLA forces which triggered a fresh stand-off between the two countries. Amidst the escalation, several old videos from Tawang went viral on social media wherein Indian army personnel were seen thrashing the intruding Chinese soldiers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the lower house of the Indian Parliament over the scuffle that broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9. Singh said that the attempt of PLA troops was contested by the Indian army in a firm and resolute manner. He added that the contestation led to a face-off between the two forces, resulting in a minor scuffle that prevented the PLA from transgressing into the Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts. Singh confirmed that none of the Indian soldiers was seriously injured or killed during the clashes with the Chinese PLA troopers.