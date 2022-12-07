In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Bajrang Dal activists have caught a young man accusing him of love jihad. The name of the Muslim youth is Irfan Sheikh. When caught, Irfan presented himself as a Hindu, but soon he was exposed. It is alleged that Irfan Sheikh used to tease Hindu girls while they came out of the local school and he would often molest them.

A photo of a minor Hindu girl was also found on Irfan’s phone. Irfan Sheikh first told that this girl was his sister but later informed about marrying her. Irfan Sheikh has been handed over to the police.

According to media reports, the case is from the Rajnagar area, where Bajrang Dal roughed up the man over allegations of being involved in love jihad. The video of this entire incident is also going viral on social media.

In the viral video, a Bajrang Dal member is asking Irfan Sheikh ‘will you commit love jihad again’ during the beating. Later, dressed in a cap and a blue T-shirt, Irfan Sheikh is seen confessing to roaming near the city convent school. During this, he also told the name of a girl whom he had come to meet. Sheikh told that he has been meeting the girl for 1 year.

#indoo 17 साल की हिंदु बेटी से पहले ही शादी कर चुके इरफान शेख,अब स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली 16 साल की हिंदू बेटी को दोस्ती के जाल में फंसा रहा था और 8 अन्य लड़कियों के फोटो और मोबाइल में मिले।

बदमाश बजरंग दल के लोग बिचारे मासूम मुस्लिम

युवक को हिंदू बेटियों को धोखा भी नही देने दे रहे। pic.twitter.com/XUuC0mE5HH — Sujeet Swami️ (@shibbu87) December 6, 2022

When Bajrang Dal activists asked Irfan Sheikh about the girl’s age, he said that she was 17 years old and told them that she lived in the Rahim Nagar area. He said that he married the girl six months ago. He also went to the girl’s house once. According to Irfan, he got scared when he saw the Bajrang Dal activists and started running away.

In the same video, the Bajrang Dal members questioned him about pictures of 8 to 10 different girls on Sheikh’s mobile. On that, he informed them that they were his sister’s friends. However, he could not give information about why his sister’s friends took a photo with him. Later, the Bajrang Dal members handed over Sheikh to the local police.